ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

By Luke Lonien
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Lakeland, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Meek
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KAAL-TV

Man injured in Kathy's fight a fugitive from Illinois

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Adam Joshua Blazer was lacerated in the face by a beer bottle at Kathy’s Pub in Rochester. On Wednesday, he appeared in Olmsted County Court for fleeing an arrest in Illinois. Illinois’ Winnebago County court filed two warrants for Blazer’s arrest after...
ROCHESTER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KDHL AM 920

15 Most Popular Vehicles for Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota

I feel like we haven't talked about catalytic converters in a while. I haven't heard of any major catalytic converter thefts happening recently but there's still, of course, a chance that it could happen to you. There's a way to help prevent the theft of yours and also the state of Minnesota released a list of the vehicles most targeted by catalytic converter thieves.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy