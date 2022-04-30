ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MI

Laker awards three seniors with Hueschen Scholarship

By Submitted to the Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q34jD_0fP6xUFF00
Alexander Smith (Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.)

Three Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker seniors have been selected to receive this year's Gordon W. and Loyse B. Hueschen Science Scholarship, which is a full four-year scholarship to Michigan State University. The seniors are Jacqueline (Jackie) Good, Alex Smith and Maya Viers.

Those who receive the Hueschen Scholarship need to be entering a science program at MSU. Other qualifications considered include grade point averages in high school math and science classes, national assessment scores, science awards and honors, and difficulty of science classes taken in high school. Semi-finalists for the scholarship need to submit a 300-word essay and go through an interview process. Lakers is the only school to offer this scholarship.

Jackie Good, daughter of Jon and Kimberly Good, will be studying biochemistry and pursuing a career as a physician's assistant. While in high school, Jackie has participated in Science Olympiad, FFA, Student Council (secretary), Rotary Interact Club (vice president), National Honor Society, Band, Solo and Ensemble, Tri-County Honors Band, One-Act Theater Competition, Varsity Soccer, and Varsity Cross Country. She's also taken private piano lessons for 14 years. Her community-related activities include Pigeon River Mennonite Church (helping with nursery, leading a small group for Vacation Bible School, and playing piano for offertories and worship team), junior coach for Girls on the Run at Laker Elementary, Thumb Breadbasket, Huron County Nature Center, and Shammah Homeless Shelter.

Alex Smith, son of Jeffrey and Sandi Smith, will be studying crop and soil sciences at MSU. While at Laker High School, he has participated in basketball, cross country, track and field, Class Officer (treasurer), Band, FFA (chapter vice-president), National Honor Society, Michigan Youth Leadership program, and the Michigan Sugar Youth Sugarbeet Project. His community service activities include St. John's Lutheran Church (Vacation Bible School games leader, dinner server), Pigeon Summerfest Kids Tractor Pull, and summer tutoring.

Maya Viers, daughter of Michael and Jennifer, will be studying neuroscience with plans to become a neuropsychologist. During high school, she's been involved with Science Olympiad, Student Council (president), soccer, cross country, FFA, Laker One Act Competitive Theater, Laker Rotary Interact, and the National Honor Society. Her community activities include the Thumb Breadbasket, Operation Christmas Child, and a mission trip to Alaska through Elkton Missionary Church (Graceworks Alaska).

The goal of the Hueschen Scholarship is to encourage young men and women to pursue a career in the "hard" sciences and to make MSU their big opportunity. The scholarship covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years, as long as the recipient remains in good academic standing in a science program at MSU.

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
784
Followers
497
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

