I'm a mom of 3 who avoids gluten. Here are 16 foods I always buy at Aldi.

I'm a mom of three who is gluten-free, and Aldi is a great place to stock up on pantry essentials .

I snag a variety of wraps and pasta alternatives from brands like liveGfree and egglife.

The grocery chain also carries gluten-free substitutes for staple snacks, such as pretzels.

One of the greatest things that came out of my move to the Midwest was discovering Aldi.

As a gluten-free mom of three young kids, shopping for food that is affordable can be a challenge, but Aldi is packed with wholesome, cost-efficient versions of all my favorite foods.

I've found that the two best brands at Aldi for my grocery hauls are liveGfree and Simply Nature, but make sure to check the labels of the latter since not every product is gluten-free.

I also recommend taking a lap and checking out the different aisles — especially the freezer section — since Aldi often cycles random gluten-free buys throughout the year.

That said, here are my consistent must-grabs from the budget grocery chain:

I like the size of these slices. Whitney Sandoval

I snag liveGfree's bread since it's tasty and affordable.

My favorite thing about this liveGfree option is that the slices are similar to "real" bread. A lot of gluten-free brands have smaller loaves for more expensive prices, but now I can have an adult-sized sandwich at a fair cost .

The loaves freeze well, so I usually keep a package in my freezer.

Bagels are a convenient morning meal. Whitney Sandoval

For an easy breakfast, I stock up on liveGfree's cinnamon-raisin bagels.

Preparing the kids for school while I'm getting ready for work can make for hectic mornings, but these bagels are a quick breakfast that I can pop in the toaster and eat as I drive through the parent drop-off line.

I typically keep the pack in the freezer, and the bagels thaw without any issues.

I use this gluten-free staple in my favorite pasta dishes. Whitney Sandoval

I like the texture of liveGfree's pasta.

Some gluten-free pasta can easily become overcooked and mushy, but liveGfree's rice noodles have a better texture and are harder to overboil.

I substitute this alternative in all of my favorite pasta dishes .

Aldi also carries some great sauces. Simply Nature's tomato-and-basil pasta sauce is one of the few I've found that doesn't come with any added sugar.

This mac-and-cheese alternative uses rice pasta. Whitney Sandoval

This mac-and-cheese alternative from liveGfree is a great substitute for the comfort meal.

This liveGfree rice pasta and cheese comes with a deluxe, melty sauce and always satisfies my craving for savory comfort food.

Even though my children aren't gluten-free, my household eats their way through a ton of this macaroni and cheese .

I use these wraps for quesadillas and other meals. Whitney Sandoval

These liveGfree wraps taste like flour tortillas to me.

Unlike corn tortillas, liveGfree's wraps can be easily folded without breaking. They are also similar in texture and taste like how I remember flour tortillas.

These gluten-free tortillas are great for sandwich wraps and quesadillas. Plus they freeze really well, so they're perfect for meal prepping breakfast burritos .

These wraps are also vegan. Whitney Sandoval

L'oven Fresh's keto-friendly wraps are grain-free.

Made from cauliflower and almond flour, L'oven Fresh's keto-friendly wraps are a wholesome, low-carb alternative .

They work great for breakfast tacos or smaller sandwich wraps and also create a crunchy crust for homemade pizzas.

These chips are also affordable. Whitney Sandoval

Simply Nature's blue-corn tortilla chips are great with dip.

I love chips and salsa, and even though many tortilla chips are gluten-free, these blue-corn ones are also affordable and delicious.

My children love that they are purple, and we go through bags quite quickly.

The chips are sturdy and don't break easily, making them perfect for dipping .

These grain-free pretzels are very tasty. Whitney Sandoval

I may actually prefer Simply Nature's pretzels.

These pretzels are arguably better than regular ones. I alternate between buying Simply Nature's gluten-free and grain-free alternatives.

They are easy to pack as a snack for outings, plus they have the perfect amount of salt and crunch to fuel my long runs.

I make crispy-rice treats with this product. Whitney Sandoval

Millville's crispy-rice cereal is great for breakfast or for making dessert.

This toasted-rice cereal comes without any malt additives, making it completely gluten-free .

My kids can devour the box in no time, despite it not having any added sugars. Though secretly, I buy it so we can make crispy-rice treats.

These fruit snacks come in mixed flavors like grape, apple, lemon, and cherry. Whitney Sandoval

These Black Forest Juicy Burst fruit snacks pack a punch of flavor.

These fruit snacks come with unique flavors, like green apple. Plus my kids always think they're getting an extra-special treat because of the juice inside.

I've usually got at least one pack of these in my purse and another handful of them in my diaper bag.

This frozen pizza is a staple in my home. Whitney Sandoval

I make sure to have Mama Cozzis' cauliflower Margherita pizza on hand.

Although I miss the fluffy rise of traditional pizza , this frozen, cauliflower alternative is a staple in my house.

The crust is thin and crunchy, and I don't have to worry about cross-contamination from a pizza shop.

I enjoy a traditional cheese pizza, but sometimes I will add my own toppings to make it a little more filling.

I take these bowls as a to-go lunch. Whitney Sandoval

Earthly Grains' basil-pesto quinoa bowl is an easy, quick meal.

I keep a stash of these ready-to-eat meals in my pantry for the days that I need a quick lunch on the go.

My local Aldi has two flavors — quinoa with basil pesto and cauliflower Indian vegetable curry — but the former is my favorite since it tastes like a pasta dish.

These bowls don't make a mess and are easy to throw in the microwave at work. Plus the quinoa keeps me feeling full all day.

These rice cakes come in salted and caramel-corn varieties. Whitney Sandoval

Fit and Active's caramel-corn rice cakes are one of my go-to snacks.

Somehow I've managed to convince my kids that these rice cakes are special treats.

I've found that Fit and Active products are relatively cheaper, and this snack is available at my Aldi in a few flavors.

After a tough run, I'll typically slather nut butter — and sometimes chocolate chips — on one to satisfy my sweet tooth and replenish my carbs and protein.

Perfect Bars are gluten-free. Whitney Sandoval

Perfect Bars are good to keep on hand for busy days.

These bars are, in fact, perfect.

Perfect Bars are a tasty way to get in protein and calories. They usually fuel my long runs or get packed in my diaper bag if I know our family adventure may last for a while.

They come in several flavors and are made with a base of peanut or almond butter .

Although they're kept in the refrigerated section, they can last several hours outside of the fridge.

This whipped topping is also dairy-free. Whitney Sandoval

I use Gay Lea's coconut whipped topping on my coffee.

My body doesn't love dairy , so I try to consume alternatives as much as possible.

This canned, coconut whipped topping doesn't come with any extra additives and has a similar texture to its dairy counterpart.

On the weekends, my morning coffee is not complete without a heaping, Leslie Knope-level addition of canned cream.

These gluten-free wraps are made with egg whites. Whitney Sandoval

These egglife egg-white wraps are perfect for low-carb breakfasts.

With 5 grams of protein, these wholesome egglife wraps are low-carb and can easily be warmed up for a quick breakfast when I'm too tired to even scramble eggs.

The brand's website has a whole page dedicated to recipes, and there are a surprising amount of delicious dessert options, too.

