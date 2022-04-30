ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

I'm a mom of 3 who avoids gluten. Here are 16 foods I always buy at Aldi.

By Whitney Sandoval
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLHY6_0fP6xBig00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AjkV_0fP6xBig00
Aldi has plenty of gluten-free products.

Whitney Sandoval

  • I'm a mom of three who is gluten-free, and Aldi is a great place to stock up on pantry essentials .
  • I snag a variety of wraps and pasta alternatives from brands like liveGfree and egglife.
  • The grocery chain also carries gluten-free substitutes for staple snacks, such as pretzels.
One of the greatest things that came out of my move to the Midwest was discovering Aldi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X88bC_0fP6xBig00
I am a gluten-free mom.

Whitney Sandoval

As a gluten-free mom of three young kids, shopping for food that is affordable can be a challenge, but Aldi is packed with wholesome, cost-efficient versions of all my favorite foods.

I've found that the two best brands at Aldi for my grocery hauls are liveGfree and Simply Nature, but make sure to check the labels of the latter since not every product is gluten-free.

I also recommend taking a lap and checking out the different aisles — especially the freezer section — since Aldi often cycles random gluten-free buys throughout the year.

That said, here are my consistent must-grabs from the budget grocery chain:

I snag liveGfree's bread since it's tasty and affordable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bjp4_0fP6xBig00
I like the size of these slices.

Whitney Sandoval

My favorite thing about this liveGfree option is that the slices are similar to "real" bread. A lot of gluten-free brands have smaller loaves for more expensive prices, but now I can have an adult-sized sandwich at a fair cost .

The loaves freeze well, so I usually keep a package in my freezer.

For an easy breakfast, I stock up on liveGfree's cinnamon-raisin bagels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onWS0_0fP6xBig00
Bagels are a convenient morning meal.

Whitney Sandoval

Preparing the kids for school while I'm getting ready for work can make for hectic mornings, but these bagels are a quick breakfast that I can pop in the toaster and eat as I drive through the parent drop-off line.

I typically keep the pack in the freezer, and the bagels thaw without any issues.

I like the texture of liveGfree's pasta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV0bv_0fP6xBig00
I use this gluten-free staple in my favorite pasta dishes.

Whitney Sandoval

Some gluten-free pasta can easily become overcooked and mushy, but liveGfree's rice noodles have a better texture and are harder to overboil.

I substitute this alternative in all of my favorite pasta dishes .

Aldi also carries some great sauces. Simply Nature's tomato-and-basil pasta sauce is one of the few I've found that doesn't come with any added sugar.

This mac-and-cheese alternative from liveGfree is a great substitute for the comfort meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbQHi_0fP6xBig00
This mac-and-cheese alternative uses rice pasta.

Whitney Sandoval

This liveGfree rice pasta and cheese comes with a deluxe, melty sauce and always satisfies my craving for savory comfort food.

Even though my children aren't gluten-free, my household eats their way through a ton of this macaroni and cheese .

These liveGfree wraps taste like flour tortillas to me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpXQi_0fP6xBig00
I use these wraps for quesadillas and other meals.

Whitney Sandoval

Unlike corn tortillas, liveGfree's wraps can be easily folded without breaking. They are also similar in texture and taste like how I remember flour tortillas.

These gluten-free tortillas are great for sandwich wraps and quesadillas. Plus they freeze really well, so they're perfect for meal prepping breakfast burritos .

L'oven Fresh's keto-friendly wraps are grain-free.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKSlZ_0fP6xBig00
These wraps are also vegan.

Whitney Sandoval

Made from cauliflower and almond flour, L'oven Fresh's keto-friendly wraps are a wholesome, low-carb alternative .

They work great for breakfast tacos or smaller sandwich wraps and also create a crunchy crust for homemade pizzas.

Simply Nature's blue-corn tortilla chips are great with dip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGOy7_0fP6xBig00
These chips are also affordable.

Whitney Sandoval

I love chips and salsa, and even though many tortilla chips are gluten-free, these blue-corn ones are also affordable and delicious.

My children love that they are purple, and we go through bags quite quickly.

The chips are sturdy and don't break easily, making them perfect for dipping .

I may actually prefer Simply Nature's pretzels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTXx9_0fP6xBig00
These grain-free pretzels are very tasty.

Whitney Sandoval

These pretzels are arguably better than regular ones. I alternate between buying Simply Nature's gluten-free and grain-free alternatives.

They are easy to pack as a snack for outings, plus they have the perfect amount of salt and crunch to fuel my long runs.

Millville's crispy-rice cereal is great for breakfast or for making dessert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQwBi_0fP6xBig00
I make crispy-rice treats with this product.

Whitney Sandoval

This toasted-rice cereal comes without any malt additives, making it completely gluten-free .

My kids can devour the box in no time, despite it not having any added sugars. Though secretly, I buy it so we can make crispy-rice treats.

These Black Forest Juicy Burst fruit snacks pack a punch of flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uz4mE_0fP6xBig00
These fruit snacks come in mixed flavors like grape, apple, lemon, and cherry.

Whitney Sandoval

These fruit snacks come with unique flavors, like green apple. Plus my kids always think they're getting an extra-special treat because of the juice inside.

I've usually got at least one pack of these in my purse and another handful of them in my diaper bag.

I make sure to have Mama Cozzis' cauliflower Margherita pizza on hand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJmsU_0fP6xBig00
This frozen pizza is a staple in my home.

Whitney Sandoval

Although I miss the fluffy rise of traditional pizza , this frozen, cauliflower alternative is a staple in my house.

The crust is thin and crunchy, and I don't have to worry about cross-contamination from a pizza shop.

I enjoy a traditional cheese pizza, but sometimes I will add my own toppings to make it a little more filling.

Earthly Grains' basil-pesto quinoa bowl is an easy, quick meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIg7D_0fP6xBig00
I take these bowls as a to-go lunch.

Whitney Sandoval

I keep a stash of these ready-to-eat meals in my pantry for the days that I need a quick lunch on the go.

My local Aldi has two flavors — quinoa with basil pesto and cauliflower Indian vegetable curry — but the former is my favorite since it tastes like a pasta dish.

These bowls don't make a mess and are easy to throw in the microwave at work. Plus the quinoa keeps me feeling full all day.

Fit and Active's caramel-corn rice cakes are one of my go-to snacks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GG90_0fP6xBig00
These rice cakes come in salted and caramel-corn varieties.

Whitney Sandoval

Somehow I've managed to convince my kids that these rice cakes are special treats.

I've found that Fit and Active products are relatively cheaper, and this snack is available at my Aldi in a few flavors.

After a tough run, I'll typically slather nut butter — and sometimes chocolate chips — on one to satisfy my sweet tooth and replenish my carbs and protein.

Perfect Bars are good to keep on hand for busy days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIdbB_0fP6xBig00
Perfect Bars are gluten-free.

Whitney Sandoval

These bars are, in fact, perfect.

Perfect Bars are a tasty way to get in protein and calories. They usually fuel my long runs or get packed in my diaper bag if I know our family adventure may last for a while.

They come in several flavors and are made with a base of peanut or almond butter .

Although they're kept in the refrigerated section, they can last several hours outside of the fridge.

I use Gay Lea's coconut whipped topping on my coffee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36h02i_0fP6xBig00
This whipped topping is also dairy-free.

Whitney Sandoval

My body doesn't love dairy , so I try to consume alternatives as much as possible.

This canned, coconut whipped topping doesn't come with any extra additives and has a similar texture to its dairy counterpart.

On the weekends, my morning coffee is not complete without a heaping, Leslie Knope-level addition of canned cream.

These egglife egg-white wraps are perfect for low-carb breakfasts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVQqB_0fP6xBig00
These gluten-free wraps are made with egg whites.

Whitney Sandoval

With 5 grams of protein, these wholesome egglife wraps are low-carb and can easily be warmed up for a quick breakfast when I'm too tired to even scramble eggs.

The brand's website has a whole page dedicated to recipes, and there are a surprising amount of delicious dessert options, too.

Click to keep reading Aldi diaries like this one .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Gluten#Comfort Food#Macaroni And Cheese#Calories#Food Drink
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
RECIPES
Insider

Insider

382K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy