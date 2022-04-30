ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

A group of Illinois middle school students became ill after reportedly eating cereal containing THC from a box that looked like Cap'n Crunch

By Taylor Ardrey
 3 days ago
A bowl of Cap'n Crunch.

Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

  • A group of Illinois eighth graders reportedly ate cereal containing THC.
  • Local news reported the cereal came in packaging that looked like Cap'n Crunch.
  • Police are investigating the matter.

A group of Homewood, Illinois eighth graders fell ill after eating cereal that contained THC, according to local news outlet WLS-TV .

The middle schoolers consumed the snack from packaging that looked like Cap'n Crunch, WLS-TV reported. School officials told NBC Chicago that they were first alerted to the issue after a student felt ill and went to the nurse after ingesting the contents inside the box.

The student reportedly got the cereal from another classmate. According to reports, multiple students ate the edibles and were taken to the doctor by their parents. Local police are currently investigating the incident.

School administrators told NBC Chicago that "all students identified through the investigation as having consumed the item have recovered and are feeling better."

This is not the first time in recent days that students have consumed THC-infused foods or alcohol at school or in a daycare facility.

A kindergarten class at a Michigan school accidentally drank tequila during snack time , leaving one child feeling "woozy" and a "little dizzy." The bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas was brought in by a student in her backpack.

In another recent case, a Virginia daycare owner is facing charges after three toddlers consumed THC-laced goldfish crackers. Authorities said the 60-year-old owner was charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children.

The toddlers received medical attention after their parents "observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior" and "glassy, bloodshot eyes," according to local reports.

