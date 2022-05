REED CITY — The Reed City social district is a go. The city has received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and is making plans to kick it off this summer. “We have been in communication with the Chamber of Commerce regarding how we can best “kick it off” for the community,” city manager Rich Saladin said. “We want to make sure there are scheduled events and activities that will engage the community in the “District” and not just be a walking and drinking zone.

REED CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO