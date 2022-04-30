Hall of Famer Lee Frederick to present award to Bluffs High School

Members of the 1961-62 Bluffs basketball team pose with their regional championship plaque. They are: first row (l-r) – Lee Frederick, Burl Fargo, Denny Gregory, Jim Cox and Audrey Gregory. Second row: Assistant coach Carl Burns, Rich McDade, Harold Morthole, David Lovekamp, Fred Noak, Allan Vortman and coach George Danhaus. (Dennis Mathes)

Lee Frederick, who will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday, is coming back home to Bluffs to present his award to the school.

The ceremony at Bluffs High School will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Later, Frederick will be the guest of honor at a get-together at Evandy’s Boatel in Naples at 4:30 p.m.

Frederick was an All-State player for Bluffs. In 1962 Bluffs finished with a record of 28-3, winning the PMSC as well as district and regional titles before falling in the sectional championship game.

Frederick went on to play basketball at Bradley University and later was head coach at Oakland University in Michigan from 1979-84. He served as a scout with the Detroit Pistons under Chuck Daly, and was instrumental in bringing Dennis Rodman to the team.

Frederick is still involved in sports. He is the president of Sport Tours International, which arranges tours for sports teams from the United States and countries around the world. The company produces college basketball tournaments in San Juan, Daytona Beach and Las Vegas.

Frederick was nominated for the Hall of Fame by Tom Newman, who recently wrote a book about him. Newman played for Meredosia; Frederick’s mother was Newman’s home room teacher.

Frederick will be honored Saturday at the IBCA’s annual Hall of Fame banquet at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.