3-alarm fire damages apartments, businesses in Throgs Neck

A three-alarm fire Friday night impacted multiple apartments and businesses in Throgs Neck.

The FDNY says a rubbish fire started around 7:30 p.m. on the corner of East Tremont and Randall avenues, behind an apartment building. The fire then spread into the structure and a neighboring two-story commercial building.

The FDNY says over 240 firefighters responded to battle the fire.

Damage was seen on the second floor of the apartment building. Businesses on the first floor say they sustained water damage.

Police say eight civilians and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.