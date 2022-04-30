Mayor Adams, NYPD commissioner meet to address NYC crime surge

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell met on Saturday to address the surge in New York City crime rates.

According to the NYPD, crime has increased 42.8% this year compared to last year. This includes a 68.6% increase in grand larceny auto, a 46.7% increase in robbery and a 54% increase in grand larceny.

Some NYPD statistics also show an increase in shootings, with 441 victims and 376 incidents. Gun violence is up, but there is a 15.8% decrease in homicides.

Hate crimes have also increased by 21.2% compared to last year.