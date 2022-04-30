ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history

By DAVID CRARY
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as a young adult, Shannen Dee Williams – who grew up Black and Catholic in Memphis, Tennessee – knew of only one Black nun, and a fake one at that: Sister Mary Clarence, as played by Whoopi Goldberg in the comic film “Sister Act.”. After...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Pastors sue AME Church over missing retirement funds

Retired pastors have filed at least two federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing.The retired pastors in Florida and Maryland filed the lawsuits against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S. late last month. They are seeking class-action status on behalf of thousands of other AME pastors and church officials throughout the U.S. who lost money through the pension fund. The pastors, all of whom have worked about a quarter...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
Deseret News

How Latter-day Saints help others is baked into every ward congregation

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. On Saturday and Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson issued a call to a global general conference audience of millions for people everywhere to fast, pray and care for everyone who is distressed, hurt, struggling and suffering, including those impacted by the fighting in Ukraine.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Thea Bowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Nuns#Catholic Church#Black History#Black Women#Racism#Black Catholic#Black And Catholic#The University Of Dayton#American
The Guardian

The big picture: a baptism among the magnolia blossoms in Atlanta

The Green the Church movement seeks “to expand the role of churches as centres for environmental resilience”. Its charismatic leader, Dr Ambrose Carroll, argues that communion with the natural world is fundamental to the past and future of his congregation: “We’re ex-slaves,” he says, “migrant farmers, people who spent eons with our hands in the ground. Even though we don’t speak the language of environmentalism, it’s very close to who we are.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

The Museum of The Bible Will Celebrate the Rich Legacy of the Black Church with “Bless The Elders”

WASHINGTON — Museum of the Bible will premiere a one-night gala experience entitled “Blessing of the Elders” in the museum’s World Stage Theater from 7–10 p.m. ET on June 23. Blessing of the Elders will pay tribute to the faith-filled legacy of the Black Church and its historical and modern-day figures whose contributions have been foundational to […]
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy