Minneapolis, MN

3rd killing in 24 hours marks 31st homicide of year in Minneapolis

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis, marking the 31st death investigated as homicide this year in the city, and the third in less than 24 hours.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting was reported at about 4:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of N James Ave. Officers found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, down at the scene. He was suffering from "gunshot wounds," police said.

The man was treated by police and medics at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police, citing "preliminary information," say "several guns were fired in a possible exchange of gunfire," with the victim running a short distance before collapsing in the street.

"Vehicles reportedly sped from the area," police said.

The killing after two others less than 24 hours earlier, one on the 2000 block of N James Ave. and the other near 24th and Emerson avenues.

The 31 homicides in Minneapolis this year puts the city on a pace to surpass the 96 homicides in 2021 and the all-time city record of 97 set in 1995.

Anyone with information about the homicides should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 9

Katie66
2d ago

Left my NE Minneapolis last May.Left my downtown job in August. Living in St Louis Park nowWorking in Eden Prairie nowAnxiety has left & I’m sleeping so wellSad for what has become of my hometown:(

Reply
6
Dixie Koch
2d ago

Happening at alarming rates in democrat cities because they are no longer representing Americans.

Reply(2)
10
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Wisconsin Watch

A horrific murder. Police helped a key witness. The prosecutor kept it secret.

Sarah Liebzeit’s son started using marijuana when he was about 12. And as a young teenager growing up in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, he got into alcohol and other drugs. “He turned to sniffing gas,” Liebzeit recalls. “I tried to have Outagamie County commit him for sniffing gas, and was basically told it’s not an illegal substance. There was no help for him.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
BOWLUS, MN
