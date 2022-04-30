ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Powellhurst-Gilbert

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuLcf_0fP6vErv00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were found dead in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide shooting early Saturday in Southeast Portland.

Around 2:06 a.m., officers found two adults dead after responding to a report of shots fired near the corner of SE 141st Avenue and Woodward Street.

Neither have been publicly identified, and police have closed off the area.

Few other details were immediately available. In a press release sent Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said officers are not looking for suspects but detectives are investigating it as a murder-suicide “based on initial information at the scene.”

MCSO: ‘Numerous’ shell casings found in Fairview shooting investigation

PPB asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503.823.2092 or Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395.

Saturday’s shooting marks a continued trend of gun violence in SE Portland and a deadly week for the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. On April 23, officers on patrol found a 52-year-old father, Jose Monroy Castaneda, shot to death near the corner of SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Monroy Castaneda’s death has been ruled a homicide. No information has been released on a suspect so far, and no arrests have been reported in that shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Welcome To Socialism
2d ago

it's NOT gun violence it's MENTAL ILLNESS, why is that so hard to figure out🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️. Sorry it doesn't fit the agenda

Reply
9
candycane
2d ago

Invest in the funeral home industry. Democrats won't regulate this sector out of business or offshore. Business is good under Democrats. Profits up 30%

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Ppb#Violent Crime#Se Portland
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy