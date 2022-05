It's not quite the shocking change as when the Detroit Tigers moved from venerable Tiger Stadium to new Comerica Park, but change nonetheless is coming to baseball in Battle Creek this summer. The Battle Creek Battle Jacks announced Monday a naming rights deal with Marshall Community Credit Union to rename the ballpark MCCU Field. New names are a theme here as the Battle Jacks were formerly known as the Bombers.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO