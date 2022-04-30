ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shootout injures six at Uptown bar

By Britney Dixon
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Six people were hospitalized after gunfire rang out at Balcony Bar & Cafe in Uptown Friday night.

According to police, just before 10:30 p.m. two groups were involved in a shootout in the 3200 block of Magazine Street.

Four women and two men were hit. The victims range in age from 23-35 years old.

The four women were taken to the hospital by EMS and the two men showed up via private conveyance, police said.

All six of them sustained gunshot wounds to the lower body.

