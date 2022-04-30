Douglasville man suffers critical injuries after motorcycle crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Georgia has died after trying to pass another car on State Road 415 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash happened around 10:21 Sunday morning on SR 415 near Osceola Tram Road. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Buford, Georgia, was traveling northbound and attempted to pass another vehicle. According to witnesses, the driver overcorrected after entering the southbound lane when he realized there was oncoming traffic. The driver then overcorrected back into the northbound lane, causing his car to overturn before colliding with a tree.
