Decatur, AL

Decatur police identify victim, suspect in deadly Saturday morning shooting

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Decatur Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting, which is now classified as a homicide. Charles Edward Baker Jr., 42, of Decatur was found shot about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 3

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
