ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PLAYER RATINGS: Naby Keita capped a fantastic afternoon at St James' Park with the decisive goal to clinch a vital win for Liverpool while Allan Saint-Maximin lacked service and struggled to get involved

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool beat Newcastle 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game as the Reds moved one step closer to completing an unprecedented quadruple.

Sportsmail's Dominic King assesses how the players from both teams fared on Tyneside in the weekend's early kick-off...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azdDi_0fP6rhPi00
Naby Keita netted the winning goal to send Liverpool top of the Premier League table

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3)

Martin Dubravka – Only reason Newcastle were able to stay in the game so long was down to him making so many good saves – 8

Emil Krafth – Given a breather late on after spending much of the afternoon chasing up and down after Diaz and Mane – 5

Fabian Schar – Injured himself in the build up to Liverpool’s opening goal with a rash tackle and was later withdrawn – 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tBwE_0fP6rhPi00
Fabian Schar went down in the build up to the goal, and had to be taken off after the break

Dan Burn – Strong and imposing and stuck to his guns against Jota, came out of the contest with a fair degree of credit – 7

Matt Targett – Liverpool looked to prey on him in the first half but he stuck it, as he did when Salah came on to ask questions – 7

Bruno Guimaraes – First time he was sighted in a position of danger was in the 87th minute when he produced a shot that was as tame as his display – 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhHiW_0fP6rhPi00
Bruno Guimaraes had one of his quieter games in a Newcastle shirt on Saturday

Jonjo Shelvey – There was once a time when he was regarded as Liverpool’s midfield future but he never got near the current bunch – 5

Joe Willock – Tough afternoon for the youngster and no chance to repeat what he did last year with a late equaliser against Liverpool – 6

Miguel Almiron – Had the ball in the net but was immediately flagged offside; given no change by Robertson – 5

Allan Saint-Maximin – His frustrations threatened to boil over at times as he strayed offside, struggled for service and never got involved – 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAtTk_0fP6rhPi00
Allan Saint-Maximin cut a frustrated figure for much of the afternoon at St James' Park

Joelinton – Much improved under Eddie Howe but this wasn’t a game to showcase the qualities that have so enthused the locals – 5

Substitutes

Lascelles (for Schar 60mins 6), Wood (for Willock 67mins 5), Murphy (for Krafth 85mins 5)

Unused

Darlow (GK), Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

MANAGER

Eddie Howe – Spent much of the game in conversation with his assistant Jason Tindall trying to find some way of solving the riddles Liverpool posed. He never found an answer – 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APBWI_0fP6rhPi00
Eddie Howe's side were unable to make it seven home wins on the trot in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker – Making big saves doesn’t make him the best goalkeeper in the world; it’s the sense of calm, his distribution and positioning, all of which were faultless – 7

Joe Gomez – Grew into the game and really found his stride in the second half, helping the attack and making big tackles – 8

Joel Matip – A couple of moments when it appeared that he might get caught out but, in the main, did his job well – 7

Virgil van Dijk – There is an argument to say he could have been Footballer of the Year; another afternoon when he was impeccable – 8.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZHz5_0fP6rhPi00
Virgil van Dijk had another imperious game at the back for the visitors

Andrew Robertson – In the form of his life and was wrapped in a bear hug by Jurgen Klopp as he made his way from the pitch – 8

James Milner – The elder statesman of the squad returned to the starting line-up and his tigerish tackle was the catalyst for the decisive goal – 7

Jordan Henderson – Ran the midfield and never let his team-mates lose focus; left the field to home fans jeering him and it was music to his ears – 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVcLD_0fP6rhPi00
Jordan Henderson hardly put a foot wrong in the middle of the park for Liverpool

Naby Keita – Easy to criticise him earlier in the season, not now. Fantastic afternoon, capped with a brilliant finish – 9

Luis Diaz – Danger looms every time he gets the ball and he had Newcastle’s defenders petrified when he started running. Deserved a goal – 7

Diogo Jota – One header saved in the first half, a clear chance spurned late in the second; key role in the goal – 7

Sadio Mane – A pest throughout but will wonder how he never made the game safe when wasting a glorious chance on the hour – 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rq4C_0fP6rhPi00
Sadio Mane wasted a couple of chances to put the game beyond doubt before he was replaced

Substitutes

Salah (for Mane 69mins), Fabinho (for Henderson 69mins), Thiago (for Milner 78mins)

Unused

Kelleher (GK), Fabinho, Konate, Alcantara, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

Manager

Jurgen Klopp – Overjoyed with his team’s efforts. He loves nothing more than a hard fought 1-0 win and this was right up his street – 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSLX6_0fP6rhPi00
Jurgen Klopp rotated his squad and it paid off as Liverpool picked up an important win

Referee

Andre Marriner – Barracked all afternoon by the home crowd but difficult to see why they had any complaints. Got all decisions correct – 7

Attendance – 52,281

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Liverpool are another level': Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Newcastle 'didn't deserve to win' against Jurgen Klopp's side... but the Brazilian insists the Magpies 'want to be big'

Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Liverpool are another level to Newcastle United in every department right now. The Brazil midfielder told Sportsmail ahead of Saturday's game that he believes his new club can bridge the gap in the coming years. But after a 1-0 defeat in which the score line flattered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United's final home match of a miserable season ends in a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford... with Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane all on target

There are some things you can’t polish, as the saying goes, and this desperate, dismal Manchester United season is one of them. Victory over Brentford in the final home game on Monday night couldn’t paper over the cracks that have appeared in the last nine months any more than it could silence the dissenting voices from the stands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Joe Willock
Person
James Milner
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Eddie Howe
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I'm not finished!': Cristiano Ronaldo gives defiant message to Manchester United supporters during his lap of honour at Old Trafford after netting his 24th goal of the season in win against Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo gave a defiant message to Manchester United fans after their 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night - telling them 'I'm not finished'. The 37-year-old was on target against the Bees, netting from the penalty spot to secure his 24th goal of the campaign since sealing a fairytale return to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St James Park#Reds#Newcastle
SkySports

Man Utd 3-0 Brentford: Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane goals quash protest talk in Ralf Rangnick's last home game

Manchester United stopped talk of a potential walk-out demonstration by beating Brentford 3-0 in Ralf Ranignick's final home game as interim manager. The pre-match talk before the Monday Night Football clash surrounded fan protests outside Old Trafford, with the idea of a 73rd-minute walk-out devised by a group of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp reaping the rewards as Liverpool reach sweet spot of squad building

“Joe Gomez, what a game,” enthused Jurgen Klopp. “Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game. Diogo Jota – oh my god, what a game.” There are times when it seems as though the Liverpool manager is never happier than when praising his squad players and even Jota’s 21 goals this season may not have spared him the status of deluxe back-up.Klopp possesses a world record for number of tributes to Divock Origi. He extended his own unrivalled tally of homages to Milner, who was summoned from the sidelines to star – albeit in utterly unglamorous fashion –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘ready to suffer’ at Villarreal to reach European final

Manager Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have to be “ready to suffer” against Villarreal in order to get through their Champions League semi-final second leg in Spain.The Reds hold a 2-0 lead from last week’s first leg as they look to book their third final in five seasons, but Klopp has warned his players they must prepare themselves for a difficult night at El Madrigal.“With all these things during the season, obviously with the situation we are in, we must have done something right, that is clear,” said the German, whose side have lost only three times in all competitions this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

The battle for the Premier League, fourth place AND survival are on a knife-edge. ADAM SHERGOLD risks upsetting fans everywhere and predicts the final 38 results and table of a gripping season

The Premier League season is rushing headlong towards its conclusion and there's EVERYTHING still to play for. Whether it's Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head for the title, Arsenal and Tottenham duelling it out to finish fourth or Everton, Leeds United and Burnley scrapping desperately to avoid relegation, so much remains at stake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham's 100th Championship goal of the season hands a lucky punter over SIX GRAND from a £20 bet, with Tom Cairney's opener in their 7-0 thrashing of Luton sealing the incredible 300/1 windfall

Fulham netting their 100th Championship goal of the season on Monday night brought in over £6,000 for one lucky punter who backed them to reach the milestone. Marco Silva's side finally clinched the Championship title against Luton, thrashing the playoff hopefuls 7-0 in a commanding display at Craven Cottage.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Preferred Chelsea bidder Todd Boehly outlines importance of affordable tickets and fan engagement as he speaks out on his sporting philosophy at a conference in Los Angeles

Todd Boehly, the man in the driving seat to take over at Chelsea, has lifted the lid on his sporting philosophy as he closes in on buying the Stamford Bridge club. Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was an invited speaker at the four-day Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.
NFL
FOX Sports

Thiago the onfield brain behind Liverpool's quadruple charge

If Liverpool’s first two journeys to the Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp were characterized by chaos, then the third — likely to be completed on Tuesday — ought to be defined by control. And no one is bringing more control to this remarkable quadruple-chasing team than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso 'want to quit Chelsea for Barcelona this summer', meaning Thomas Tuchel could lose almost all of his back line to one club - but power vacuum at Stamford Bridge means captain has 'moral obligation not to force a move'

Chelsea's defensive pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both keen on a move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain - in a move that see Thomas Tuchel needing almost an entirely new back line. The Spanish duo have been mainstays at Stamford Bridge - with Alonso...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'renew interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez' as hopes of Champions League qualification grow, with Argentinian 'moving to the top of a list that includes Gabriel Jesus and Dominic Calvert-Lewin'

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Lautaro Martínez this summer. The club's hopes of signing the Inter Milan forward have been bolstered by their growing chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Sunday's 2-1 win at West Ham saw the gunners maintain the upper hand in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp expects a ‘tough’ night as Liverpool aim to finish the job in Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool to be ready to play their “best game ever” and to react quickly if they suffer against Villarreal.Liverpool are favourites to reach a third Champions League semi-final in five seasons after winning the first leg 2-0 at Anfield. They prevented Villarreal from recording a shot on target last week, but Klopp expects Unai Emery’s Europa League winners to pose more of a threat on home soil.And he guarded against complacency as he rejected a suggestion that the job is already done. “When I was younger I would be really angry now,” he said. “So...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

350K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy