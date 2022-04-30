ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley's great escape continues as they come from behind late on to beat fellow strugglers Watford and secure a HUGE three points... with Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill turning the game on its head in the space of three minutes

By Joe Bernstein
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Two weeks can be an eternity in football. In that time, Burnley fans have not only got over losing Sean Dyche but at Vicarage Road on Saturday they stayed behind 20 minutes after the final whistle to chant 'We've got super Michael Jackson' about their unlikely new managerial Messiah.

Jackson, the unheralded under-23s coach asked to step in when Dyche was surprisingly axed, has presided over three wins and a draw in his four matches in charge. The Great Escape is now a distinct possibility with the Clarets five points ahead of 18th-place Everton albeit having played a couple of games more.

The manner in which they inflicted an 11th consecutive home defeat in a row on Watford spoke volumes for their new spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTPqp_0fP6rM4Z00
Burnley's great escape is on after they secured another three crucial points against Watford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S363c_0fP6rM4Z00
The Clarets had to come from behind to beat the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Saturday

MATCH FACTS

Watford (4-3-3): Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Kucka, Louza, Sissoko; Sarr, Pedro, Dennis.

Substitutes not used: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Kayembe, Gosling, Kalu, Sema, King.

Goals: Tarkowski 8 (OG).

Yellow cards: Kucka 90.

Manager: Roy Hodgson.

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon (Lowton 89); Vydra (Stephens 90+2), Weghorst (Barnes 60).

Substitutes not used: Hennessey, Norris; Bardsley, Thomas, Long, Costelloe.

Goals: Cork 83, Brownhill 86.

Yellow cards: Tarkowski 48.

Manager: Mike Jackson.

Trailing to an unfortunate own goal from James Tarkowski after eight minutes, Burnley battered away at the Watford goal for most of the second half with Jackson taking the big decision to remove £12million January signing Wout Weghorst for club stalwart Ashley Barnes.

Barnes hit the crossbar following a wonder save by Ben Foster but even then they didn’t feel sorry for themselves.

After 83 minutes left-back Charlie Taylor went on a lung-busting run to the byline and crossed for Jack Cork to equalise with a diving header, his first goal since 2018.

Three minutes later, Matej Vydra – who only started because the original selection Jay Rodriguez had a hamstring issue in the warm-up – showed composure to tee up Josh Brownhill whose finish from 18 yards led to frenzied celebrations.

Brownhill sprinted a hundred yards to join the ecstatic travelling fans at the other end of the pitch. The backroom team spilled onto the pitch to celebrate and Barnes knee-slid in front of the home support who know their team is now doomed, 12 points from safety with only four games left.

‘It was a great result. These games are so emotionally charged, you won’t get silky football. It is about winning,’ said Jackson.

‘You can never criticise this team’s togetherness. To equalise and then score the winner, it was just mayhem.

‘I’ve told the players to enjoy tonight but be ready to recover and let’s go again next week. They are experienced enough to know that.

‘It was great to see those scenes at the end. We could hear our fans even before we went out for the game. They were bouncing and we had to try and use them.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GlCS_0fP6rM4Z00
Watford took the lead against Burnley after just eight minutes via a James Tarkowski own goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDcdG_0fP6rM4Z00
Juraj Kucka (left) shot against the bar but the ball rebounded off James Tarkowski (right) and in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clu5r_0fP6rM4Z00
The goal sparked wild celebrations among home fans at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon

On the turnaround in fortunes since Dyche’s departure, the modest Jackson said: ‘You get results and the belief comes. There has been no magic wand.

‘It’s not to comment about the future (his full-time managerial prospects). I am not even bothered about that. All I care about is this group being ready for the next game. Can we achieve what we want to.’

Watford are going down because they haven’t taken a point at Vicarage Road since beating Manchester United in November.

Their manager Roy Hodgson clambered off his sickbed to watch the latest defeat having been too unwell to attend training on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z29K9_0fP6rM4Z00
Joao Pedro (bottom) nearly doubled the lead but blazed over from 'keeper Ben Foster's pass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lMOe_0fP6rM4Z00
Dwight McNeil (middle) thought he had won a penalty when he was brought down by the box
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kp70S_0fP6rM4Z00
Referee Craig Pawson overturned the penalty decision and gave a free kick after a VAR check

The 74-year-old left all the jumping about in the technical area to his assistant Ray Lewington who also fielded the post-match questions.

‘There is a massive fear factor at home,’ he acknowledged. ‘Whether we are doomed our not, we can’t let the last four games fade away.

‘I feel sorry for the fans. To keep coming in their numbers is fantastic but to make excuses to them, they won’t want that either.’

It had all started so well for The Hornets in the sunshine. Kiko Femenia’s cross made its way to Juraj Kucka in the box and when he thundered a shot against the crossbar it rebounded onto Tarkowski and trickled over the line.

They were also on the right end of a VAR call after 27 minutes when referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty for Moussa Sissoko’s foul on Dwight McNeil until replays showed it was just outside the box.

Burnley played the second half like men whose Premier League future depended on it.

Aaron Lennon was denied by Ben Foster when clean through and Barnes almost made an instant impact off the bench, his close-range header brilliantly tipped onto the bar by the veteran Watford ‘keeper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFX1t_0fP6rM4Z00
Jack Cork (centre) equalised late on with a powerful diving header from Charlie Taylor's cross
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDJCi_0fP6rM4Z00
Josh Brownhill (No 8) then found the net three minutes later to complete a dramatic comeback

Ultimately, The Clarets weren’t to be denied. Watford wilted and strangely Hodgson didn’t make any substitutions.

Kucka looked fatigued as Taylor ran past him to set up the equaliser with a wonderful crossed that swerved away from Foster into Cork’s path.

They didn’t settle for a point. The ball was pumped into the penalty area at every opportunity until it dropped neatly for Brownhill to drive home.

It sparked incredible scenes in the away end as they realised the importance of the goal. They will all be Chelsea fans today when they play at Goodison.

For 74-year-old Hodgson it is a sobering time. Lewington didn’t rule out the pair staying at Watford next season if that’s what the Pozzo owners want.

Certainly, they aren’t going to voluntarily walk before the end of this season. ‘We are going to see it through,’ said Lewington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9cvU_0fP6rM4Z00
Brownhill and the Burnley players sprinted the length of the pitch to celebrate with their fans

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates across all of the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League this afternoon.

Match report below.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage!

Burnley would put Watford on the brink of relegation with a victory at Vicarage Road in a crucial relegation clash. Follow Sportsmail's MAX MATHEWS for updates from all the 3pm games.

Early kick-off now done...

The final whistle has gone at St James' Park!

See what happened with the report and recap from the superb Adam Shergold below!

Follow Sportsmail's ADAM SHERGOLD as Jurgen Klopps' Liverpool have the chance to go top again against a Newcastle side who have won six home games on the bounce.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lampard's great escape is ON! Richarlison sends Everton wild by securing crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival after pouncing on huge Chelsea error at electric Goodison Park

The goal brought the three points, of course. Yet in the 59th minute at Goodison Park there was a moment that believers in fate will have seen as every bit as important. Mason Mount took a shot from just inside the penalty area. It had Jordan Pickford beaten – for the only time in what was a quite stunning performance by the England goalkeeper – but struck the inside of the left post. A stroke of luck, but there was more to come. The ball then spun at a right angle, scuttled across the goal line, and struck the right post too. Cesar Azpilicueta arrived to hit a thunderous follow-up shot which Pickford recovered to keep out quite brilliantly. It was surely one of the saves of the season. And Everton survived. Everton endured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Jack Cork
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Aaron Lennon
Person
Juraj Kucka
Daily Mail

Liverpool's month of reckoning: Reds only have their Anfield advantage twice in May, Jurgen Klopp must rotate with up to seven crunch games in just 26 days... and they could still miss out on a historic Quadruple if they win EVERY match!

Liverpool have a mammoth month ahead of them with the Quadruple in their sights - going into May with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in touching distance - but there are hurdles on their path to history. Jurgen Klopp can go down in Liverpool folklore - and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Burnley#Everton#Kabasele Samir#Troost Ekong#Sema#Brownhill 86
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham are confident Declan Rice WILL stay at the club next season – and want to make him their highest-paid player and club captain as reward for showing ‘respect’ by not demanding a move

West Ham believe they have beaten off interest in their coveted star player Declan Rice and will see him lining up in claret and blue when the next season kicks off. The Hammers are ‘assured’ the 23-year-old will become the new club captain and stay ‘for at least another year’ and reject overtures from bigger clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Frank Lampard will face Chelsea for the first time since he was sacked by the club last season as his Everton team hosts the Blues at Goodison Park this afternoon.Lampard was sacked 18 months into the job with Chelsea eighth in the Premier League last season.Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League build-up and updatesThomas Tuchel was appointed and led the club to the Champions League in his first season in charge.Lampard will be desperate for three points against his former club to help Everton’s survival chances, with the Toffees stuck in the relegation zone and in serious danger of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thiago is back in Spain tonight and eyeing a third Champions League title... he's worked tirelessly to become a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool machine - and with unfinished business in his adopted homeland, he's returning at just the right time

Villarreal will be looking to make home advantage count in their Champions League semi-final second leg showdown - but there will be one Liverpool player who will feel comfortable in the surroundings tonight. Thiago Alcantara is back in Spain - the country where his professional career began, the location where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'failed in bid to hijack Karim Adeyemi's move to Borussia Dortmund' because Red Bull Salzburg starlet 'rejected their huge £150,000-a-week contract offer'

Manchester United failed in an attempt to hijack Borussia Dortmund's bid to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi despite offering the Germany international a huge £150,000 per week, reports claim. The Red Devils are set to make huge changes to their squad when incoming boss Erik ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham squad will split £3.5m if they qualify for next season's Champions League, with Antonio Conte in line for bonus of around £2m

Tottenham will split a bonus bounty of around £3.5million if they can end their Champions League exile this season. Spurs haven’t played in European football’s top club competition since the 2019/20 campaign but are hopeful of sealing their return this season as they go head-to-head with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea for the remaining two Champions League slots.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

It would have been impossible to tell whether a men's or women's game was taking place inside the Parc des Princes last weekend... a record crowd, led by PSG ultras, watched their side's Champions League defeat by Lyon (and is wasn't a one off!)

The Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes is home to the Paris Saint-Germain 'ultras'. On Saturday, they were out in force. The sight of flares, tifos and fans bouncing up and down in unison is something you would expect for a men's game, but this was the semi-final of the women's Champions League.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne insists Pep Guardiola's Manchester City MUST win the Champions League to be heralded as one of the best teams ever, as he says European glory will end criticism and change 'the little narrative'

Lifting the Champions represents the final hurdle to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City being viewed as one of the all-time great teams, according to Kevin De Bruyne. City have won eight major domestic trophies since 2018 and are looking to secure a fourth Premier League title in five years this month, but a crowning European triumph has eluded them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The battle for the Premier League, fourth place AND survival are on a knife-edge. ADAM SHERGOLD risks upsetting fans everywhere and predicts the final 38 results and table of a gripping season

The Premier League season is rushing headlong towards its conclusion and there's EVERYTHING still to play for. Whether it's Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head for the title, Arsenal and Tottenham duelling it out to finish fourth or Everton, Leeds United and Burnley scrapping desperately to avoid relegation, so much remains at stake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

350K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy