Burnley's great escape continues as they come from behind late on to beat fellow strugglers Watford and secure a HUGE three points... with Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill turning the game on its head in the space of three minutes

Two weeks can be an eternity in football. In that time, Burnley fans have not only got over losing Sean Dyche but at Vicarage Road on Saturday they stayed behind 20 minutes after the final whistle to chant 'We've got super Michael Jackson' about their unlikely new managerial Messiah.

Jackson, the unheralded under-23s coach asked to step in when Dyche was surprisingly axed, has presided over three wins and a draw in his four matches in charge. The Great Escape is now a distinct possibility with the Clarets five points ahead of 18th-place Everton albeit having played a couple of games more.

The manner in which they inflicted an 11th consecutive home defeat in a row on Watford spoke volumes for their new spirit.

Burnley's great escape is on after they secured another three crucial points against Watford

The Clarets had to come from behind to beat the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Saturday

MATCH FACTS

Watford (4-3-3): Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Kucka, Louza, Sissoko; Sarr, Pedro, Dennis.

Substitutes not used: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Kayembe, Gosling, Kalu, Sema, King.

Goals: Tarkowski 8 (OG).

Yellow cards: Kucka 90.

Manager: Roy Hodgson.

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon (Lowton 89); Vydra (Stephens 90+2), Weghorst (Barnes 60).

Substitutes not used: Hennessey, Norris; Bardsley, Thomas, Long, Costelloe.

Goals: Cork 83, Brownhill 86.

Yellow cards: Tarkowski 48.

Manager: Mike Jackson.

Trailing to an unfortunate own goal from James Tarkowski after eight minutes, Burnley battered away at the Watford goal for most of the second half with Jackson taking the big decision to remove £12million January signing Wout Weghorst for club stalwart Ashley Barnes.

Barnes hit the crossbar following a wonder save by Ben Foster but even then they didn’t feel sorry for themselves.

After 83 minutes left-back Charlie Taylor went on a lung-busting run to the byline and crossed for Jack Cork to equalise with a diving header, his first goal since 2018.

Three minutes later, Matej Vydra – who only started because the original selection Jay Rodriguez had a hamstring issue in the warm-up – showed composure to tee up Josh Brownhill whose finish from 18 yards led to frenzied celebrations.

Brownhill sprinted a hundred yards to join the ecstatic travelling fans at the other end of the pitch. The backroom team spilled onto the pitch to celebrate and Barnes knee-slid in front of the home support who know their team is now doomed, 12 points from safety with only four games left.

‘It was a great result. These games are so emotionally charged, you won’t get silky football. It is about winning,’ said Jackson.

‘You can never criticise this team’s togetherness. To equalise and then score the winner, it was just mayhem.

‘I’ve told the players to enjoy tonight but be ready to recover and let’s go again next week. They are experienced enough to know that.

‘It was great to see those scenes at the end. We could hear our fans even before we went out for the game. They were bouncing and we had to try and use them.’

Watford took the lead against Burnley after just eight minutes via a James Tarkowski own goal

Juraj Kucka (left) shot against the bar but the ball rebounded off James Tarkowski (right) and in

The goal sparked wild celebrations among home fans at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon

On the turnaround in fortunes since Dyche’s departure, the modest Jackson said: ‘You get results and the belief comes. There has been no magic wand.

‘It’s not to comment about the future (his full-time managerial prospects). I am not even bothered about that. All I care about is this group being ready for the next game. Can we achieve what we want to.’

Watford are going down because they haven’t taken a point at Vicarage Road since beating Manchester United in November.

Their manager Roy Hodgson clambered off his sickbed to watch the latest defeat having been too unwell to attend training on Friday.

Joao Pedro (bottom) nearly doubled the lead but blazed over from 'keeper Ben Foster's pass

Dwight McNeil (middle) thought he had won a penalty when he was brought down by the box

Referee Craig Pawson overturned the penalty decision and gave a free kick after a VAR check

The 74-year-old left all the jumping about in the technical area to his assistant Ray Lewington who also fielded the post-match questions.

‘There is a massive fear factor at home,’ he acknowledged. ‘Whether we are doomed our not, we can’t let the last four games fade away.

‘I feel sorry for the fans. To keep coming in their numbers is fantastic but to make excuses to them, they won’t want that either.’

It had all started so well for The Hornets in the sunshine. Kiko Femenia’s cross made its way to Juraj Kucka in the box and when he thundered a shot against the crossbar it rebounded onto Tarkowski and trickled over the line.

They were also on the right end of a VAR call after 27 minutes when referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty for Moussa Sissoko’s foul on Dwight McNeil until replays showed it was just outside the box.

Burnley played the second half like men whose Premier League future depended on it.

Aaron Lennon was denied by Ben Foster when clean through and Barnes almost made an instant impact off the bench, his close-range header brilliantly tipped onto the bar by the veteran Watford ‘keeper.

Jack Cork (centre) equalised late on with a powerful diving header from Charlie Taylor's cross

Josh Brownhill (No 8) then found the net three minutes later to complete a dramatic comeback

Ultimately, The Clarets weren’t to be denied. Watford wilted and strangely Hodgson didn’t make any substitutions.

Kucka looked fatigued as Taylor ran past him to set up the equaliser with a wonderful crossed that swerved away from Foster into Cork’s path.

They didn’t settle for a point. The ball was pumped into the penalty area at every opportunity until it dropped neatly for Brownhill to drive home.

It sparked incredible scenes in the away end as they realised the importance of the goal. They will all be Chelsea fans today when they play at Goodison.

For 74-year-old Hodgson it is a sobering time. Lewington didn’t rule out the pair staying at Watford next season if that’s what the Pozzo owners want.

Certainly, they aren’t going to voluntarily walk before the end of this season. ‘We are going to see it through,’ said Lewington.

Brownhill and the Burnley players sprinted the length of the pitch to celebrate with their fans

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates across all of the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League this afternoon.

Match report below.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage!

Burnley would put Watford on the brink of relegation with a victory at Vicarage Road in a crucial relegation clash. Follow Sportsmail's MAX MATHEWS for updates from all the 3pm games.

Early kick-off now done...

The final whistle has gone at St James' Park!

See what happened with the report and recap from the superb Adam Shergold below!

Follow Sportsmail's ADAM SHERGOLD as Jurgen Klopps' Liverpool have the chance to go top again against a Newcastle side who have won six home games on the bounce.