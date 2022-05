Jarrett was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and made 24 tackles in 15 games as a rookie. Jarrett played in all 16 of the team's regular season contests in 2016 (starting 14 of them) and recorded 48 tackles and 3.0 sacks, before helping Atlanta race to a Super Bowl matchup with the New England Patriots.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO