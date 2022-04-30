ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Petty GMS Event Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Run with the Best: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Dover, marking the fourth event this season that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine....

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Buescher Earns First Career Pole at Dover

Chris Buescher shocked the field with the fastest lap in qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway Saturday morning, putting his Fastenal Ford Mustang on the pole for Sunday’s race from the Monster Mile. “Really proud of everybody on this Fastenal team, they did a nice job getting the car dialed...
DOVER, NC
Speedway Digest

Herbst Nabs Ninth at Dover

Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Sam Mayer of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team scored another top-10 finish by coming home ninth in the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. In the opening stage, Herbst was shuffled to the bottom lane with no help from behind, but showed strength by remaining inside the top-10. The Monster Energy driver continued to improve his running position in stage two by battling his way to sixth before the stage concluded. The No. 98 team found its way inside the top-five in the final stage before crew chief Richard Boswell made a strategy call to pit for fuel only during a lap-105 caution period. When racing resumed, Herbst was the only car with enough fuel to make it to the end if the race stayed green. Herbst continued to battle his way through the field, but the caution came out on lap 158 with Herbst in 13th. Forced to pit, Herbst restarted 13th and drove his way back inside the top-10 before the checkered flag waved. It was his seventh top-10 of the season and his fourth straight.
DOVER, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Speedway Digest

Burton To Start 35th at Dover

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 35th in Sunday’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Burton’s No. 21 Mustang was damaged in the rear in an incident in practice Saturday morning. Crew chief Brian Wilson said later in the afternoon that the DEX crew was repairing the primary car and would not need a backup.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Pair of Mustangs Finish Top-10 at Dover)

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang (Finished 9th) “I think we were more of a top-five car for sure. Just lost track position there in the first stage and then got it back by passing some good cars in the second stage. Then we made a strategy call to try to win the race and it just didn’t pan out for us. It was a smart call. It was the right call. It just didn’t break our way and we had to fight our way back to ninth from there.”
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dover Motor#Chevyliners Com#Chevrolet Accessories
Speedway Digest

Chevrolet Racing in Ntt Indycar Series: Grand Prix of Alabama - Rinus Veekay Puts Chevrolet Power on Pole; Ninth Time the Gold Bowtie Has Led the Field to Green in 10 Seasons

After setting the fastest lap through the first two practice sessions, Rinus VeeKay backed up that effort with the fastest time of the 26-car field to win the NTT INDYCAR Series P1 award. VeeKay’s No. 21 Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet-powered team made all the right choices for Qualifying Session...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Speedway Digest

Racing legends unveiled as Ambassadors for Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

The three Ambassadors of the inaugural Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix have been revealed by South Florida Motorsports (SFM). They include racing megastars Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Juan Pablo Montoya. The three pre-eminent drivers have enjoyed enormous success spanning many decades in the sport and will be supporting race promoter South Florida Motorsports during the inaugural Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix where they will appear in a range of exciting events across the Campus.
MIAMI, FL
Speedway Digest

Indian Motorcycle Racing Sweeps the Podium at I-70 Half-Mile

Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, had a stellar showing at round three of the 2022 American Flat Track series in Odessa, MO for the inaugural I-70 Half-Mile, with Jared Mees scoring his second consecutive victory of the season, moving him into the championship lead with a four-point advantage. Factory teammate Briar Bauman took second, while Brandon Robinson rounded out the top three aboard his Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750, giving Indian Motorcycle Racing an impressive podium sweep.
ODESSA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

VeeKay Delivers on Speedy Prediction with NTT P1 Award at Barber

Rinus VeeKay entered Barber Motorsports Park this weekend with a hunch he would be fast. VeeKay earned his second career NTT P1 Award, winning the top spot Saturday for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst with a top lap of 1 minute, 6.2507 seconds in the No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet fielded by Ed Carpenter Racing. His previous pole came in October 2020 for Race 1 of the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Pocono Raceway, Weis Markets to honor Hometown Heroes

Weis Markets, the ‘Official Grocery Store of Pocono Raceway,’ and the Raceway are proud to announce the third annual Weis Markets Hometown Heroes program. This community-focused initiative will identity and recognize everyday individuals who have gone above and beyond. “We are proud to team up with Pocono Raceway...
NASCAR
Speedway Digest

Solid Day for Gibbs at Dover

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. Can you describe the racing out there today and your run to a podium finish?. “I feel like we had a very good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. It was just a little bit tight there. I feel like we improved a lot from last year. Third place is good. We will take a podium finish and we will take a good points day. Not a lot of chaos out there, which is making my life a little easier this week. I just want to thank all of the fans watching. I want to thank Toyota, Monster Energy. I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Hopefully, we can go on to Darlington and run good with our Interstate Batteries throwback car.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Rain Delay -- Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway will resume Monday at noon ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after rain showers forced a race stoppage on Sunday afternoon. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson led Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott when the red flag came out for...
DOVER, DE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy