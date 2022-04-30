SCSO arrests & incidents 4/29

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOSHUA PICOU, age 30, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged on April 28, 2022 in a seven-count indictment by a federal grand jury for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and Federal Controlled Substances Act. Specifically, he is charged with distributing a substance containing fentanyl and cocaine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C). He is further charged with possessing fentanyl, cocaine base (“crack”), and cocaine with the intent to distribute in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 841(b)(1)(C). Additionally, he is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1), 922(g)(9), and 924(c)(1)(A)(i), respectively.
