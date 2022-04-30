ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SCSO arrests & incidents 4/29

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Jackson, Travis, 37, Male 2863 Amarillo Street in Baton Rouge, LA April 28, 2022 Charges: Interstate 10 in St. Rose, LA Traffic, DWI. Mitchell, Malik Anthony, 24, Male – 200 Boutte Estates Drive in Boutte, LA. LOCATION: Nelson Coleman Correctional Center DATE: April 28, 2022. ITEM NO.: 2202415....

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KATC News

Teen arrested in connection with 2021 Baldwin fatal shooting

A 17-year-old has been arrested in Texas in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting in Baldwin. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says on April 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals made contact with Gerald Joseph Druilhet, Jr. in Texas and arrested him on the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office warrant for 2nd-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
BALDWIN, LA
WAFB

Zachary man killed in 3 car crash on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say one person is dead following a three car fatal crash Friday, April 29. Ethan Gerald, 22, of Zachary, died in the crash, according to LSP. Officials say the accident happened on Hooper Road between Watts Road and Breeden...
ZACHARY, LA
L'Observateur

Terrebonne Man Indicted For Trafficking Fentanyl and Firearms Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOSHUA PICOU, age 30, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged on April 28, 2022 in a seven-count indictment by a federal grand jury for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and Federal Controlled Substances Act. Specifically, he is charged with distributing a substance containing fentanyl and cocaine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C). He is further charged with possessing fentanyl, cocaine base (“crack”), and cocaine with the intent to distribute in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 841(b)(1)(C). Additionally, he is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1), 922(g)(9), and 924(c)(1)(A)(i), respectively.
HOUMA, LA

