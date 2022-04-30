Dartmouth shots fired incident under investigation

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A shootout between two groups of people is under investigation in Dartmouth.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Dartmouth Mall around 10:30 p.m. Friday of reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived on scene, they learned that two groups of people had exchanged gunfire, then left the area.

Detectives on scene found several shell casings, and bullet fragments that hit a parked vehicle that was not associated with any of the shooters.

No one was injured and everyone involved took off from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dartmouth Police Department.

