CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Alex Bowman Press Conference Transcript

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago

ONE OF THE CRITICISMS TOWARDS YOUR TEAM IN PAST YEARS HAS BEEN THE LACK OF CONSISTENCY. BUT IN THESE LAST FEW WEEKS, YOU’VE BEEN ABLE TO STRING TOGETHER A PRETTY CONSISTENT RUN OF GOOD FINISHES. WHAT ARE YOU FEELING WITH THIS NO. 48 TEAM THIS YEAR AND HOW HAS THE TEAM...

Buescher Earns First Career Pole at Dover

Chris Buescher shocked the field with the fastest lap in qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway Saturday morning, putting his Fastenal Ford Mustang on the pole for Sunday’s race from the Monster Mile. “Really proud of everybody on this Fastenal team, they did a nice job getting the car dialed...
Burton To Start 35th at Dover

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 35th in Sunday’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Burton’s No. 21 Mustang was damaged in the rear in an incident in practice Saturday morning. Crew chief Brian Wilson said later in the afternoon that the DEX crew was repairing the primary car and would not need a backup.
Herbst Nabs Ninth at Dover

Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Sam Mayer of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team scored another top-10 finish by coming home ninth in the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. In the opening stage, Herbst was shuffled to the bottom lane with no help from behind, but showed strength by remaining inside the top-10. The Monster Energy driver continued to improve his running position in stage two by battling his way to sixth before the stage concluded. The No. 98 team found its way inside the top-five in the final stage before crew chief Richard Boswell made a strategy call to pit for fuel only during a lap-105 caution period. When racing resumed, Herbst was the only car with enough fuel to make it to the end if the race stayed green. Herbst continued to battle his way through the field, but the caution came out on lap 158 with Herbst in 13th. Forced to pit, Herbst restarted 13th and drove his way back inside the top-10 before the checkered flag waved. It was his seventh top-10 of the season and his fourth straight.
Alex Bowman
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet Racing in Ntt Indycar Series: Grand Prix of Alabama - Rinus Veekay Puts Chevrolet Power on Pole; Ninth Time the Gold Bowtie Has Led the Field to Green in 10 Seasons

After setting the fastest lap through the first two practice sessions, Rinus VeeKay backed up that effort with the fastest time of the 26-car field to win the NTT INDYCAR Series P1 award. VeeKay’s No. 21 Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet-powered team made all the right choices for Qualifying Session...
Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation and Sonoma Raceway partner on opps to get more girls involved in motorsports

Sonoma Raceway and Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation, a 501C-3 organization, announced today a partnership that will kick-off with two events – Karting Day and a NASCAR Race VIP Tour – that will go to support the DPM Next Gen Foundation’s mission to nurture a new generation of women in motorsports by sharing a love of racing, helping young girls to see it, dream it, and do it. As part of the partnership, Sonoma Raceway will donate a karting day and host eight girls from Della Penna on April 27. The partnership will continue during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race with pit tours and meet and greets.
Toyota Partners with Ron Capps Beginning with Charlotte 4-Wide Nationals

Toyota announced today that Ron Capps and his newly formed race team of Ron Capps Motorsports will begin fielding the Toyota GR Supra Funny Car at this weekend’s 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C. The addition of Ron Capps Motorsports will expand the footprint of Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) to three GR Supra Funny Cars competing for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series championship.
Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Pair of Mustangs Finish Top-10 at Dover)

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang (Finished 9th) “I think we were more of a top-five car for sure. Just lost track position there in the first stage and then got it back by passing some good cars in the second stage. Then we made a strategy call to try to win the race and it just didn’t pan out for us. It was a smart call. It was the right call. It just didn’t break our way and we had to fight our way back to ninth from there.”
Payton Freeman Earns First Iron-Man Late Model Series Victor

Payton Freeman finally managed to shake off the bad luck that has been hindering him all year in Saturday’s Iron-Man Late Model Series feature at Boyd’s Speedway. In his most efficient performance of the year so far, Freeman was uncontested after taking the lead on Lap 6 at Boyd’s and brought home his first career victory in the Iron-Man Series, which was also his first on the 2022 season.
VeeKay Delivers on Speedy Prediction with NTT P1 Award at Barber

Rinus VeeKay entered Barber Motorsports Park this weekend with a hunch he would be fast. VeeKay earned his second career NTT P1 Award, winning the top spot Saturday for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst with a top lap of 1 minute, 6.2507 seconds in the No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet fielded by Ed Carpenter Racing. His previous pole came in October 2020 for Race 1 of the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

1st CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1. 2nd RICKY STENHOUSE JR, NO. 47 KROGER / THE FROZEN FARMER CAMARO ZL1. 3rd ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 PITBULL TOUR 2022 CAMARO ZL1. 5th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1. 6th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1. 10th...
Rain Delay -- Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway will resume Monday at noon ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after rain showers forced a race stoppage on Sunday afternoon. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson led Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott when the red flag came out for...
Bell Leads Toyota With a Strong Top-Five Finish in Dover

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. “We had an outstanding DeWalt Camry that’s for sure, just very, very frustrating to have those issues and get put behind because I feel like if we could have stayed up front we could have possibly contended for the win. We were able to get back up there in that third stage, and I’ll take it. I’m really proud of this 20 group.”
