ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

37% no longer think owning a car or home is part of the American Dream

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gsPf_0fP6ptpc00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – The “American Dream” isn’t dead, but according to a third of small business owners (31%), it needs to change. In a new survey of 1,000 small business owners, many think certain aspects of the traditional American Dream are a part of the past — such as owning a car and a home (37%) and believing in the free market economy (31%).

Instead, respondents are now focusing on helping their businesses thrive as part of their “new” American dream – which 71 percent believe is achievable through sacrifice, risk-taking, and hard work.

Survey: More first-timers than expected are now buying homes

The American Dream is evolving

Results from the survey, commissioned by Xero , a global small business platform, and conducted by OnePoll , also find that nearly two in three (65%) believe they’re currently living the American dream. Meanwhile, 72 percent think there’s a difference between having a “personal” American dream and a dream for their business.

Although 38 percent of respondents say running their own businesses is part of their personal American dream , nearly as many agree that being self-made (32%) and providing for their families (30%) is also part of their life plans. However, achieving their dreams takes time, with 46 percent of business owners saying they have a four-to-five-year plan to reach their personal goals.

When asked what they would aim to accomplish first, 23 percent want to ensure they’re providing for their own future, 16 percent want to push for a good cause, and 14 percent want to put their family’s future first.

“Small businesses are the engine of the U.S. economy and it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a shift in how business owners perceive the American dream,” says Ben Richmond, U.S. country manager at Xero, in a statement. “Business owners are redefining what it means to be a self-made entrepreneur, and their aspirations for their business are closely tied to their new vision of the American dream. We’ve come to find that oftentimes, the American dream is inclusive of both professional and personal aspirations, and each side of the coin very distinctly influences the other.”

Small business goals

The vast majority of business owners (86%) say their businesses are an important part of their larger American dream. Three in five hope to expand their stores into a chain. More than a third (36%) say they currently own both a physical and online store, while 25 percent only have a physical store and 20 percent strictly do business online.

Respondents also shared the financial goals they have set for themselves and their businesses — which include giving their employees health and retirement benefits (40%), having enough money to spend freely (36%), and paying their employees more (34%). Five in six people believe being “financially comfortable” is their American dream.

“Bringing the two separate worlds — both professional and personal — of a business owner together and connecting the different elements of business management by using technology can help owners be in control of their goals,” Richmond adds. “It can also help them focus on the passion that got them into business in the first place.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Many cash-strapped Americans feel the sting as the cost of living spikes

More consumers are struggling as the cost of living rises across the board. Even wealthier Americans are becoming financially vulnerable. Experts say rebuilding emergency funds may require some dramatic changes to your lifestyle. Benjamin Gibson, a pharmacist in San Antonio, Texas, makes more than $100,000 a year and owns his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#U S Economy#Market Economy#Vehicles
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
MarketWatch

‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

I am soon to inherit a sizable sum of money from an uncle with whom no one in my family still speaks; I’m the only one who has stayed in contact with him. While it seems a bit grotesque to think about money while someone is on their deathbed, this is a large enough sum that I need to plan for how I will save/invest it.
INCOME TAX
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy