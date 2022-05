Click here to read the full article. Everyone knows that one person who turns a blind eye when it comes to their lying, cheating, flakey or rude partner. OK, let’s be real—we all have been there. But, there are certain zodiac signs who are easily fooled. These signs struggle to see reality because of their perception of love and therefore stay in a relationship much longer than they should (or take forever to get over someone). As a friend, it can be really hard to watch someone you care about be indifferent to their partner’s red flags or worse—see them and...

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 DAYS AGO