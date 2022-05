Click here to read the full article. Resin is so versatile—you can use it to coat easily scratchable surfaces, create highly detailed molded pieces, or sculpt it as a medium all its own. In nature, trees secrete this viscous liquid to heal gashes and punctures; synthetic resin, which is what you’ll find in most crafting supply stores, comes in liquid or powder form and firms up when mixed with resin hardener in a one-to-one ratio. First time using this miracle material? Browse our selection of starter products—all of which include both resin and hardener—to find your perfect pick. Brought to you...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO