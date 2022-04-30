ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 11:08:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 11:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Escambia and Covington Counties. In Florida, Okaloosa Inland and Santa Rosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Coffee and Geneva Counties. In Florida, North Walton, Central Walton, Holmes, Washington, Inland Bay and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley south and east of Boise. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
ADA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Toa Baja Flood Advisory#The Flood Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Escambia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Escambia and Covington Counties. In Florida, Okaloosa Inland and Santa Rosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Wind speeds have been decreasing early this morning and gusts of 25 to 35 mph can be expected as they blow from the northwest or north across most of the Mojave Desert region of San Bernardino County.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Coffee and Geneva Counties. In Florida, North Walton, Central Walton, Holmes, Washington, Inland Bay and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected, heaviest above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7+ inches. Winds gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Elko County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute today.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy