France 12 England 24 LIVE RESULT: Reaction as Red Roses clinch ANOTHER stunning Six Nations Grand Slam

ENGLAND have retained their Six Nations crown after beating France 24-12 and clinched a stunning Grand Slam.

It ends a clean sweep of the competition for the second year running for the Red Roses, but it was no easy task on away soil.

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below...

Thanks for joining us today

That's all from us on England vs France, with the Red Roses coming out on top in the TikTok 2022 Women's Six Nations decider.

Both teams came into the match having not lost a game, making it a straight shootout for the championship.

But two tries for Sarah Bern, plus one for Abbie Ward, saw Simon Middleton's side run out 24-12 winners in Bayonne.

Romane Menager and Annaelle Deshaye crossed for the hosts, who gave it a good go but just didn't have enough on the day.

Victory for England secured not only a Grand Slam, but also a fourth consecutive Six Nations title and a 23rd win on the bounce.

But don't forget the action isn't all over yet.

There's still one game to come tonight as Ireland host Scotland in Belfast.

We'll be bringing you all the action from Kingspan Stadium, with that game set to kick off at 8pm.

That's all from us for now though.

Thanks for joining us, it's been a pleasure.

Credit: AFP

Sarah Hunter reacts to victory

England captain Sarah Hunter, who was out injured today, says there is "something special" happening in the Red Roses camp.

She tells the BBC: "When your team is a good as this it makes it so much easier. I am so proud to be captain of this special squad. They were outstanding today.

"Some of the girls have already said it wasn't our best game which shows how much there is still to come and everyone is fighting for the shirt.

"You can see what it means when the players keep putting their bodies on the line for each other.

"Our journey hasn't finished yet. There's something special happening but we can't rest on our laurels and still need to go that extra mile for the World Cup."

England worthy winners

Simon Middleton's side conceded just 22 points and four tries across the entire tournament.

And two of those tries were scored today by France, as well as 12 of the points.

That proves just how dominant the Red Roses have been across the course of the campaign.

England vs France - familiar foes

These two sides will meet once again later this year in New Zealand.

They are both in the same World Cup pool, alongside South Africa and Fiji.

And if today's game is anything to go by, that one will be an absolute cracker.

Scarratt speaks after victory

Here are the full time thoughts of today's skipper Emily Scarratt.

She tells the BBC: "It means so much every time we get to have a Grand Slam.

"Some players weren't in the squad for this match and this is for every person who has played during this Six Nations.

"In the first half we were in control but you never have it all your own way against a top team like France.

"Our forwards were phenomenal and got through so much work. There are things to look at but now we want to celebrate it because it's been a hard campaign."

Credit: AFP

Trophy presentation underway

The injured Sarah Hunter is on to lift the 2022 TikTok Women's Six Nations.

She lifts the trophy in front of her jubilant team-mates, with the party set to fo on long in to the night.

England are 2022 Women's Six Nations champions, and they did with with a Grand Slam too!

Lark Davies reacts to victory

England hooker Lark Davies has offered her immediate thoughts to winning the Grand Slam.

All three of the Red Roses tries came from the rolling maul.

And speaking on that, Davies tells the BBC: "I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved.

"We've been working hard on the maul in training, it wasn't pretty but we got the points off the back of it.

"I've always got faith in the girls to get the result and become Grand Slam winners again."

Full time scenes in France

The Red Roses celebrate upon hearing the final whistle in Bayonne.

Today was their toughest test of the tournament by far, but they negotiated it expertly.

Credit: AFP

Credit: AFP

Credit: Getty

England win the Grand Slam

The win in Bayonne today is also a 23rd consecutive victory for England!

And it comes in a World Cup year too!

France fought very hard to their credit, but in the end England just had too much for the hosts.

The Red Roses quality shone through, and they run out worthy winners.

Peep! That's full time!

ENGLAND ARE GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONS!

It finishes France 12-24 England!

That's now FOUR Six Nations titles on the bounce for the Red Roses!

France 12-24 England

79. Helena Rowland tries to put France under pressure with a kick downfield, but her effort is straight out on the full.

It's a France lineout on the halfway line as the clock ticks over into the final minute of the match.

France 12-24 England

78. Sansus has been superb for France today, and is still the leading try scorer for the tournament.

She will be ok to continue as Drouin sends a kick into the corner.

But as the No10 tries to gain as much ground as possible, her kick fails to find touch!

France 12-24 England

77. There's another penalty to France here, this time for a high tackle on Laure Sansus.

It's right in front of the posts, but the hosts have to go for the corner here.

Sansus is receiving some attention from the medics after being caught around the neck.

France 12-24 England

75. Penalty to France!

But the clock is not in France's favour at all here.

Tremouliere sends a kick into touch inside England territory, but it just doesn't look like there's enough time for them to turn things around.

France 12-24 England

73. An error by France!

Substitute Jessy Tremouliere sends a kick downfield but it's straight out on the full!

England will have a lineout right on France's 22 metre line.

France 12-24 England

72. The game is just getting a little scrappy now.

Maelle Filopon is back on the pitch after serving her time in the sin bin.

We're back up to 15 vs 15 for the final 10 minutes of the match.

France 12-24 England

70. So close for France!

Fall bounces off one tackle and makes a break for the line.

She tries to offload to the quicker Chambon, who would have a clean run in if she gathers...

But she spills the ball forward as she tries to gather and the chance goes begging.

Conversion is missed

68. Caroline Drouin MISSES her conversion from the left touchline.

her conversion from the left touchline. The deficit is 12 points, with 12 minutes left to play.

Could we be in for a grandstand finish?

Try scored! There's one back!

67. Hello!

Is the comeback on?

Annaelle Deshaye bundles over from close range for the hosts!

The crowd go wild!

France 7-24 England

66. Another penalty to France!

Abbie Ward is penalised this time for jumping across at the lineout.

Drouin kicks for the corner again, and this time the lineout is five metres out from the try line.

France 7-24 England

65. Penalty to France!

England sub Hannah Botterman bundles into the breakdown from the side, right in front of referee Hollie Davidson.

Caroline Drouin kicks for the corner.

The hosts simply must score here to have any chance of a comeback.

France 7-24 England

63. England are playing this very smartly now.

It's going through the hands of the forwards, which ticks more and more time off the clock.

Replacement Natasha Hunt eventually sends a kick downfield, finding touch midway inside the England half.

France 7-24 England

62. Ooooh close!

Emilie Boulard is off the bench for France and is immediately involved, making a clean line break and surging for the line!

She's brought down just a matter of metres out, it's Emily Scarratt with an incredible try saving tackle!

Scarratt sends it though

60. It's over from Emily Scarratt!

France 7-24 England.