Rio Ferdinand insists 'there's NO chance' James Milner fouled Fabian Schar in the build-up to Naby Keita's first-half goal as Peter Crouch and Shay Given agree Liverpool midfielder won the ball despite Newcastle fury

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has claimed there was no doubt about a potentially pivotal goal in the Premier League title race after James Milner was accused of fouling Fabian Schar immediately before Liverpool's opener at Newcastle on Saturday.

Newcastle defender Schar stayed down for a prolonged period and a VAR check took place after referee Andre Marriner waved play on following the robust challenge near the centre circle as he battled for possession with Milner.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson collected the loose ball and released Naby Keita on the right of the Newcastle penalty area, allowing the adventurous midfielder to exchange a one-two with Diogo Jota and produce a composed finish to put his side ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kv9fm_0fP6pRJO00
Naby Keita struck with the only goal as Liverpool edged past Newcastle in the Premier League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZOwm_0fP6pRJO00
A VAR check was held over an earlier challenge between Fabian Schar (right) and James Milner

Despite home fans baying for a free-kick, former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand emphatically dismissed talk of an infringement.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: 'Milner gets there first, Schar's legs are in the tackle. There's no chance it's a foul.'

Keita's classy third goal of the season sent Liverpool two points ahead of Manchester City in a thrilling Premier League finale.

Former Reds striker Peter Crouch agreed with Ferdinand, saying: 'You can see [Milner] gets his foot on the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2M0P_0fP6pRJO00
The tackle took place seconds before Keita's 19th-minute goal and left Schar lying on the floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnknM_0fP6pRJO00
Keita's composed run and finish could prove crucial as Liverpool leapfrogged Manchester City

'If anything, Schar kicks the back of his leg. I get that - the follow-through from Milner - but he's not kicked out, it's just the nature of the tackle.'

Ex-City and Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given also felt a foul should not have been awarded, saying: 'It's a good tackle from James Milner, in the end.

'There is physical contact at the end of the tackle but he clearly gets the ball. His follow-through, Schar maybe catches Milner and he goes down and rolls around a little bit.

'Perhaps another ref might have thought [to stop the game] because there's an injury.'

City play their game in hand on Liverpool when Pep Guardiola's side visit Leeds in the late kick-off on Saturday. Both teams will then have four games of the league season remaining.

