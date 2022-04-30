ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Police: Two Git-N-Go's and a Dollar General robbed in a matter of hours

By Scott Carpenter
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a string of robberies that happened on Friday night. Three different stores were...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 4

Stanley Christiansen
2d ago

my Lady friend was behind the Rober at Dollar General and was afraid she was going to be shot but the Black man Dressed in Black shirt and coat with Bluejays 5 7 was just wanting what was in the safe and did not shoot anyone just got 200.00 and walked out and I did not see what happened but I'm glad no one was hurt.

Reply
2
