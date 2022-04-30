Erie Art Museum celebrates Gallery Night

Artists and art enthusiasts came together on Friday night to celebrate Gallery Night.

People were able to enjoy some live music, as well as the debut of a new interactive project called “Narcissus at Erie Art Museum.”

Gallery Night did not stop there however, the event spanned across 20 different venues throughout the City of Erie.

The executive director of the Erie Art Museum said that the event on Friday night was great for the community.

“I think people are really glad to get out and it’s a great way to celebrate spring, but also to come out and see the work together in person,” said Laura Domencic, Executive Director of the Erie Art Museum.

The next Gallery Night has been scheduled for June 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.