Erie Art Museum celebrates Gallery Night

By Jordana Elder
 3 days ago

Artists and art enthusiasts came together on Friday night to celebrate Gallery Night.

People were able to enjoy some live music, as well as the debut of a new interactive project called “Narcissus at Erie Art Museum.”

Gallery Night did not stop there however, the event spanned across 20 different venues throughout the City of Erie.

Gallery Night held at Erie Art Museum

The executive director of the Erie Art Museum said that the event on Friday night was great for the community.

“I think people are really glad to get out and it’s a great way to celebrate spring, but also to come out and see the work together in person,” said Laura Domencic, Executive Director of the Erie Art Museum.

The next Gallery Night has been scheduled for June 17.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

