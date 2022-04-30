How to watch playoff series between Panthers and Capitals, with full schedule and ticket info

The Florida Panthers’ run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins against the Washington Capitals.

The best-of-7 first-round series between the top-seeded Panthers and Eastern Conference’s No. 2 wild card Capitals opens Tuesday at FLA Live Arena. The Panthers won the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy by finishing the regular-season with a league-best 58-18-6 record, while the Capitals went 44-26-12 over their 82-game schedule.

The Panthers went 2-1-0 in three regular-season games against the Capitals this season, with all three games happening in the span of a month early in the season. Florida won 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 4 at home, lost 4-3 in regulation in Washington on Nov. 26 and wrapped up the season series with a 5-4 home win on Nov. 30.

This marks the first time the two teams will face off in a playoff series.

Here’s the series schedule, with the details that are known as of Saturday morning:

Game 1: Tuesday, FLA Live Arena, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 and Bally Sports Florida.

Game 2: Thursday, FLA Live Arena, 7:30 p.m., TBS and Bally Sports Florida.

Game 3: Saturday, Capital One Arena, 1 p.m., ESPN and Bally Sports Florida.

Game 4: May 9, Capital One Arena, 7 p.m., TBS and Bally Sports Florida.

Game 5: May 11, FLA Live Arena, Time TBD, Broadcast information TBD. (if necessary)

Game 6: May 13, Capital One Arena, Time TBD, Broadcast information TBD. (if necessary)

Game 7: May 15, FLA Live Arena, Time TBD, Broadcast information TBD. (if necessary)

Ticket info: Single-game tickets for Panthers home games in the first round have been available for the general public to purchase since April 8, shortly after they clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tickets can be purchased online at FloridaPanthers.com and Ticketmaster.com .

Tickets for all four potential home games in the second round are available for purchase, but home games 3 and 4 (overall games 5 and 7) will only be played if necessary.