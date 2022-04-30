Rock ‘N’ Rides Festival Returns To Royal Oak In June

(CBS DETROIT) – Rock ‘N’ Rides is returning to downtown Royal Oak for its third annual year.

The event will feature live, local music, the city’s largest carnival, and some of the area’s best food trucks.

New to the festival this year will be axe throwing and an inflatable fun area.

Things will kick off on June 16. Tickets are going for $5 before 5 p.m., and $10 after 5 p.m. Tickets are free for everyone before 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

A portion of the ticket sales benefits local charities.

