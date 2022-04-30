ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Rock ‘N’ Rides Festival Returns To Royal Oak In June

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dY4bv_0fP6nI7900

(CBS DETROIT) – Rock ‘N’ Rides is returning to downtown Royal Oak for its third annual year.

The event will feature live, local music, the city’s largest carnival, and some of the area’s best food trucks.

New to the festival this year will be axe throwing and an inflatable fun area.

Things will kick off on June 16. Tickets are going for $5 before 5 p.m., and $10 after 5 p.m. Tickets are free for everyone before 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

A portion of the ticket sales benefits local charities.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Detroit

Belle Isle Conservancy Celebrates Japanese Culture With Annual Koi Festival

(CBS DETROIT) — Paying homage to the Japanese culture, the Belle Isle Aquarium celebrated its koi fish collection in it annual Koi Festival. The event on Sunday features games, martial arts demonstrations, music, crafts and food. According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, the festival was first hosted in 2017. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how to get $25 concert tickets to over 70 Michigan shows

Concert week is returning to Metro Detroit in May, and music lovers will be able to snag tickets for a reasonable price. Starting at 10 a.m. on May 4, tickets to over 70 Metro Detroit shows hosted by Live Nation and 313 Presents will go on sale for $25. The shows are being held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Belle Isle: Detroit, Michigan, Early 1900s

I've written about Belle Isle a few times...once about the island's abandoned golf course, the 1967 “Love-In”, the Snake Goddess of Belle Isle, and the old abandoned zoo. But now it's time to take a further look back and see what all the hubbub was about in the late 1800s-early 1900s, when Belle Isle was one of the top amusement parks (if not THE top) in Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Royal Oak, MI
Society
Cars 108

This Charming Old Home Was Built for the First Owner of the Detroit Tigers

There's a lot of history in this charming old house located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood. It was built for the first owner of the one and only Detroit Tigers. James Burns was the first owner of the Detroit Tigers ball club. He and his partner George Stallings made an initial investment of $12,000 in the team and then led the club to major league status in 1901. After the inaugural season, Burns sold his share of the Tigers for $20,000 in 1902.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle Nature Center To Host ‘Party For The Planet’ Event Series

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) and Belle Isle Nature Center will be hosting events to honor the earth as part of the “Party for the Planet” series. Zoo officials say there will be four events beginning April 22 through June 8 to “promote sustainable living and encourage guests to make their community a greener place.” The events are hosted in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). More than 120 zoos and aquariums are participating in the series. “We are pleased to celebrate green initiatives here at the Detroit Zoo,” said Stephen Vrla, DZS curator of humane...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Greektown Casino To Be Renamed Hollywood Casino At Greektown

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Greektown Casino in downtown Detroit is getting a new name, soon to be called Hollywood Casino at Greektown, Penn National Gaming Inc. announced on Monday. The company, which operates the casino, says the name change will go into effect on May 1. “Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds: we’re keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National’s flagship brand family,” John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Broadcasting#Food Truck#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's always nice to have a good spot for getting your favorite Jamaican cuisine around here, but as we all know, sometimes you need to stray a bit from the norm and try something different than what you would typically find around here. This is precisely the type of scenario where Yumvillage comes into play.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

DETROIT – The annual Detroit Jazz Festival is returning to an in-person format this Labor Day weekend. The festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will be held on Sept. 2-5. Event organizers announced Saturday some of the headliners for this year’s lineup. Some headliners include Bill Frisell Trio, Dianne...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Salon

The best nonalcoholic tequilas

Before bartenders and restaurants began to treat nonalcoholic drinks with the same respect as craft cocktails, the virgin margarita, often just some bottled mix thrown in a blender with ice, was sadly one of the more interesting beverage options for those abstaining from alcohol. But tequila (and its sister spirit, mezcal) can add way more than just a buzz to mixed drinks. The herbal, earthy, spicy, smoky flavor of agave-based spirits brings balance to sour citrus, sweet syrups, and savory tomato juice in margaritas, palomas, Bloody Marias, and other drinks.
DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Making it “Rain” soul and R&B in Detroit this weekend

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Laura Rain & The Caesars to tell us about their music and upcoming performance. The band recently released a new album called Rise Again, and Laura said the collection of songs were a product of the pandemic. Despite being written during lockdown, the album placed fourth on the U.K. soul chart.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This place will have your kids bouncing off the walls (in a good way!)

Jumping, swinging, bouncing, running along the wall - There’s a lot of fun to be had at Defy Detroit in Commerce Township. When most people walk into the 32,000 square foot extreme trampoline park, their reactions are “WOW!”. On the floor, you will find every type of trampoline,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy