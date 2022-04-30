ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MSP Sends Findings In Patrick Lyoya Shooting Investigation To Kent County Prosecutor

By Cryss Walker
(CBS DETROIT) – Detectives with the Michigan State Police submitted their findings in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya by Grand Rapids Police.

Monday officer Christopher Schurr’s name was released following protests and request for transparency.

Detroit Heals Detroit is one organization that held a rally in Detroit demanding for justice.

The group’s executive director Sirrita Darby says Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is mishandling the investigation and should be removed from the case.

“It’s just continually prolonging the process. i still see that the Prosecutor Becker is still on the case, he’s mishandled the case since it’s been received to him so we’re still fighting for him to get taken off the case, but if there is going to be someone on the case we want to make sure it’s someone who’s ethical and really has Patrick’s best interest at heart and we can just see by the behavior that Becker is not it.

Prosecutor Becker released a statement saying MSP submitted an incomplete report, but his office will review the materials gathered.

“We’re interested to see the full report. we hope that there are not continued delays and we hope that the report really showcases the brutality that happened on that day.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing as prosecutors wait for a forensic report before a final decision on possible charges are made against officer Schurr.

hotflash's
3d ago

this should already be laid to rest the person did not follow directions resisted arrest grabbed officers firearm which was a taser that turned into a stun gun. so therefore the officer's life was in danger the officer did what he had to do to stay alive. plain and simple. I don't understand why they're dragging this out. #bluelifesmatter

john rich
3d ago

the officer is guilty of murder. plain and simple. The prosecutor is dragging his heals on this. The videos of the incident, is proof enough for an arrest on murder.

