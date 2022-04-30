ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As April ends, it’s time to celebrate National Oatmeal Cookie Day: Here’s Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSHNo_0fP6nCon00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cookies are one of the most sought-after sweet treats in the U.S. and to end April it just makes sense to celebrate with National Oatmeal Cookie Day on Saturday.

Maybe you’re a fan of the basic chocolate chip or sugar cookies but why not take a breakfast staple and give it the old dessert spin and put it into cookie form. Enter in the oatmeal cookie.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

If you’re not so inclined to get the apron and oven preheating for a baking session, we took the liberty to check out Yelp’s list of the best places to grab some oatmeal cookies around Dallas.

  • JD’s Chippery
  • Empire Baking Company
  • Haute Sweets Patisserie
  • Crumbl Cookies
  • Tiff’s Treats, located in Downtown Dallas
  • la Madeleine, located in Uptown
  • Reverie Bakeshop, located in North Dallas
  • Cookie Society
  • Dallas Cookie Dough, North Dallas
