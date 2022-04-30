Highest paying jobs in Dallas for high school graduates

DALLAS (STACKER) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Postal service clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,610

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#49. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,080

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#48. Brokerage clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,380

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,940

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#46. Advertising sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,020

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#45. Industrial machinery mechanics

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#44. Chemical plant and system operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,460

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lima, OH ($92,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,210)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,170)

#43. Millwrights

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,730

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#42. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,880

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

#41. Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,810

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,610

– Employment: 8,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($61,370)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($58,810)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($56,960)

#40. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,400

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,830

– Employment: 10,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)

#39. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,060

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($134,990)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($104,060)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($84,900)

#38. Crane and tower operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,640

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#37. Real estate sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#36. Flight attendants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,150

– Employment: 116,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

#35. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#34. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,510

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

#33. Hearing aid specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,700

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,630

– Employment: 7,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)

#32. Tax preparers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#31. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,060

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)

#30. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,650

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 46,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#29. Private detectives and investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,680

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

#28. Bailiffs

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,690

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)

— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)

#27. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $65,900

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#26. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,270

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 33,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#25. Food service managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,560

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#24. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,730

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,750

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#22. Lodging managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,300

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#21. Construction and building inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,830

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#20. Model makers, metal and plastic

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,950

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)

#19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,860

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,840

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#17. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,280

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,290

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#15. Insurance sales agents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,370

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,740

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 28,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#13. Power plant operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,140

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#12. Wellhead pumpers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,750

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,500

– Employment: 12,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($77,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($75,610)

— Midland, TX ($74,690)

#11. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $78,490

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

#10. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,030

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#9. Power distributors and dispatchers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $82,720

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

#8. Gas plant operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $83,380

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,760

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,900



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,950

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,900

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#4. Transportation inspectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,290

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,490

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $111,740

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,230

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

