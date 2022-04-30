Fort Lauderdale says cops were promoted to fix ‘alleged wrong’

Trouble is brewing at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department now that the union has challenged the surprise promotions of four cops who filed EEOC discrimination complaints last year after being passed over for promotions. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

High-ranking city leaders made a colossal goof when they granted four cops surprise promotions this week, police union leaders claim.

The promotions were announced Wednesday, six months after the officers filed formal gripes with a federal agency claiming minority officers got jobs that should have gone to them.

But on Friday, the higher-ups at City Hall say they had every right to give those officers promotions without input from the union in an attempt to remedy the alleged problem.

The recent promotions corrected an “alleged wrong” in an attempt to protect the city from possible lawsuits, City Attorney Alain Boileau told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The ordeal began last year when now-fired Police Chief Larry Scirotto promoted four minority officers while allegedly using racial profiling to do so.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom ― who fired Scirotto on March 3 ― defended Scirotto’s promotions on Friday as well as those made by new Police Chief Patrick Lynn this week.

The minority candidates selected for promotion were qualified for the promotions and will not be demoted, Lagerbloom said. And the four officers who filed complaints with the EEOC in October after being passed over for promotion are now being promoted with full back pay and retroactive seniority, he added.

Irate union bosses

But union officials say the city made a huge mistake in not consulting with the union.

“The city’s management is knowingly and brazenly ignoring rules and agreements that specifically protect the rights of its police officers,” police union President Scott Moseley told the Sun Sentinel. “It’s unfair to our officers, the current Police Chief Patrick Lynn, and every resident of the city of Fort Lauderdale. The city’s management arbitrarily changing the rules that affect the livelihoods of these dedicated men and women creates an atmosphere of distrust and stress that can become a distraction in the performance of their duties. It’s time the city followed the rules — like the rest of us.”

Giving the four officers seniority dating back to the original date of promotion will give them a major advantage over officers whose promotions came after theirs when it comes to choosing shifts, days off and other perks, union officials say. And they have a problem with that, especially since they had no say at all in the promotions.

Union leaders, who claim they’ve been ghosted by city management, are now taking a different route, seeking one-on-one meetings with the commission.

The city attorney says union leaders have a First Amendment right to speak to elected officials, but the commission is prohibited by the city charter from intervening in management’s decision to promote the four officers.

Mayor Dean Trantalis, who says he has an open door policy, plans to meet with the union president on Monday.

Commissioner Steve Glassman said he too plans to meet with the union president.

“I want to hear all sides,” Glassman said. “I find it important to listen to as many people as possible.”

Critics blame ousted chief

Union leaders say former chief Scirotto, who was fired after just six months on the job, was part of the problem. But, they say, city management is making a bad situation worse.

Scirotto, the department’s first biracial gay chief, has declined to comment.

He was terminated six days after a report was sent to City Hall by an outside attorney who investigated claims the chief was making promotions based on race, gender or sexual orientation. The attorney, former prosecutor Gregg Rossman, was hired to handle the inquiry a month after three white officers and one Hispanic officer filed complaints in October with the EEOC.

Rossman’s 13-page report supported the claims against Scirotto.

Scirotto, according to the report, pointed to a wall in his conference room with photos of the department’s command staff on more than one occasion and said, “That wall is too white.”

Rossman’s report cites the EEOC reference manual, which provides hypothetical examples of discrimination: “A statement that there are ‘too many Asians’ in a department made by a hiring official when discussing applicants would be strong evidence supporting an Asian American’s failure-to-hire claim. Such a statement also would support a claim of hostile work environment by Asian American employees.”

Willing to ‘die on the hill’

In previous interviews, Scirotto has defended his choices.

“If I die on the hill for promoting diversity, as I was charged by the city manager to do from the day I was hired, then I will sleep well at night,” he told the Sun Sentinel soon after his firing.

In the weeks after he was hired, Scirotto says he promoted 15 cops. Nine were white men. The other six were all minorities through ethnicity or gender.

Four people who were not chosen for promotions — three men and one woman — filed EEOC complaints.

“There would have been 12 white men, one white woman and two minorities if I had promoted as the complainants say I should have,” Scirotto said at the time. “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Every person I promoted was beyond qualified — including the nine white men.”

Scirotto has referred to Rossman’s report as an opinion piece.

Scirotto says he never used the words “too white” to describe the wall of photos. But he does admit to saying the wall doesn’t represent the community or the police department.

“The wall [of command staff] didn’t represent our organization,” he said. “Our organization is 44% minority.”

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan