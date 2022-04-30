ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Beacons near me

By Sophie Dowdell
 3 days ago
AS per tradition, beacons will be used to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on Thursday, June 2, 2022, to start the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal beacons were lit for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

What are the Platinum Jubilee Beacons?

A beacon is a fire or light that is usually lit up high as a warning, signal or as a celebration, beacons are similar to small bonfires.

There is a long royal tradition associated with lighting beacons for celebratory purposes.

Although used for communication in the past, lighting beacons is now a purely ceremonial act.

In this instance, lighting beacons across the country and the Commonwealth represents the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and symbolises unity.

People in countries with Queen Elizabeth II as head of state are being asked to take part in this tradition, to gather together and thank her for her seven decade-long premiership.

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Beacons near me

Jubilee Beacons are going to be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, Channel Islands, and British Overseas Territories.

There will also be Jubilee Beacons lit up in the capital cities of all Commonwealth nations.

Beacons are being lit at thousands of locations across the United Kingdom, if you want to attend your local ceremony in person you can find your nearest beacon lighting event or other Platinum Jubilee events on the government website.

The lighting of the Principal Beacon on Thursday, June 2, 2022 is set to take place at around 9pm, with other beacons set to be lit together at 9.45pm.

Crowds will undoubtedly gather at Buckingham Palace to watch the event, or there will be large television screens showing proceeding at other locations, like the Royal Parks, in London.

There are three different types of beacon being lit on June 2, 2022.

Community Beacons

Thousands of community beacons will be lit by communities and charities all over the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

Commonwealth Beacons

Fifty-four commonwealth beacons will be lit in all the capital cities of the Commonwealth.

Principal Beacon

The main beacon, known as the principal beacon, will be lit at 9pm.

IN THIS ARTICLE
