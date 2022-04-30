ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cool start, less windy Saturday

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We're starting our Saturday with chilly temperatures and some haze and smoke across northern NM limiting visibility and worsening air quality. But things will improve the rest of the day as our winds begin shifting from the southwest. This will pull the smoke and haze northeast. Overall,...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

Milder tonight, breezes increase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gorgeous Saturday all across New Mexico with abundant sunshine and calmer wind speeds. We still have some breezy weather in the northeast with the strongest peak gusts 30-35 mph east of Las Vegas. While conditions are much better than Friday, these stronger winds ultimately aren't helping matters. This continues to be our main concern as we head into Sunday. Wind speeds will slowly increase overnight as another storm approaches the central Rockies. This puts New Mexico on the southern edge once again, meaning more higher wind gusts for Sunday. Red Flag warnings are in effect for western and central NM throughout the day with southwest wind gusts 30-45 mph. This will help fire growth northeast of the Cerro Pelado and Calf Canyon blazes. Overnight tonight, expect some increasing high clouds and milder temperatures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire danger and severe storms Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We're seeing much milder temperatures with some clouds to begin our day. It'll sure be an interesting one across the state with wildfires, strong wind gusts, and severe storms with hail all possible later today in different parts of NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Few clouds tonight, milder temps

Our state enjoyed a much calmer and cooler day Saturday. Wind gusts weren't nearly as strong as they were Friday, but still gusted 30-35 mph across northern NM. Fire crews made some progress on the big fires, but we'll run into some problems Sunday with much higher wind gusts. Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next storm. Wind speeds will slowly increase overnight also, as another storm approaches the central Rockies. This puts New Mexico on the southern edge once again, meaning more higher wind gusts for Sunday. Red Flag warnings are in effect for western and central NM throughout the day with southwest wind gusts 35-45 mph. This will help fire growth northeast of the Cerro Pelado and Calf Canyon blazes.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High wind gusts continue this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All kinds of weather is happening in New Mexico this Sunday featuring large hail near Hobbs and Lovington, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain west of Tucumcari, haze and smoke impacting air quality for Santa Fe, Taos, and even Albuquerque. Overall temps climbed several degrees from Saturday with highs making it into the middle 80s for the RGV and lower 90s for Roswell. But the high wind gusts, unfortunately, stole the show, fanning the flames for the large wildfires in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo. Peak gusts ranged in the 35-50 mph across northern NM this afternoon. We'll maintain the stronger winds as our storm system crosses the Rockies tonight. It'll pull much drier air from west to east. So any lingering storms will push their way into west Texas. Temperatures remain mild overnight with poorer air quality in the northern mountains through central NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Air quality alert for northern and eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Weather Service is issuing an air quality alert for northern and eastern New Mexico. They say smoke will impact the communities of Espanola, Kewa Pueblo, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Taos and Watrous among others. Anyone with respiratory issues, over the age of 65 or pregnant is asked to stay indoors. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gathering of Nations wraps its 39th year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's a wrap for the 39th annual Gathering of Nations. Native Americans from across the country met in Albuquerque for the first time in three years. It kicked off Thursday night with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. It continued through Saturday, with several performances and the crowning of Miss Indian World. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire update, Homicide investigation, Breezy day, Air quality alert, Run for the Zoo

Monday's Top Stories Shelters overrun with animals escaping wildfires 2022 State Tournament Brackets released for High School Baseball and Softball Isotopes close out 6-game home stand with a 16-8 victory over Sacramento Here is a list of popular Mother's Day flowers and what they represent 3 University of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warm and windy with high fire threat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mild, breezy and mostly clear. Air quality alerts are in effect for north-central New Mexico, where wildfire smoke will worsen the air quality. Wildfire smoke will spread east/southeast from the fires, with plumes pushing over the east plains. Fires in southwest New Mexico will also push haze over the lower […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico families forced to evacuate multiple times

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they've had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire […]
KRQE News 13

Bear Trap Fire burning 1,209 acres; 0% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bear Trap Fire started burning May 1, 2022, around noon in Bear Trap Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains, Magdalena Ranger District in the Cibola National Forest. Start Date: May 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Location: Bear Trap Canyon Containment: 0% Size: 1,209 acres Structures Threatened: No Structures Burned: No Evacuations: No […]
KRQE News 13

The Skiles 429 Fire burning 1,312 acres; 30% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Skiles 429 Fire started Friday, April 29, 2022, around 3:10 p.m. and is located northeast of Clayton and around 3 miles west of the Oklahoma border in Union County. The Red Cross has set up evacuation shelters in Boise City and Wheeless, Oklahoma for approximately 25 displaced residents. The forestry service […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe issuing water restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water restrictions are now in place for the city of Santa Fe. No outside watering will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and can't happen more than three times a week. The restrictions will last until the end of October. Anyone who violates them could have to pay a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winds will continue to fan fires burning in New Mexico this week

Windy weather will continue to fan the flames of wildfires burning in New Mexico this week. More days will bring a high fire danger than not through next week. Winds once again bring a very high fire danger across New Mexico Monday when combined with extremely dry conditions and warm weather. Overnight the winds will die down as a weak backdoor cold front moves into the eastern half of the state. Areas of very heavy smoke and poor air quality will settle into areas around Las Vegas and Santa Fe by early tomorrow morning. Southerly winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon, pushing smoke and fires north. Winds will gust to over 30 mph across much of northern New Mexico where another Red Flag Warning will go into effect.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Climber rescued after spending night on cliff face

UTAH (KRQE) – Rescue crews in Utah saved a stranded climber who spent the night on a cliff face. The 30-year-old man was by himself in the Zion National Park Saturday when he slipped and fell. Rangers got a call to help but they couldn't reach him and a helicopter couldn't fly until Sunday. So […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: The life of a wildland firefighter

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews have been battling wildfires across New Mexico for nearly one month now, starting their work well ahead of what's normally considered peak wildfire season in the state. The biggest fire in the state, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire is now burning more than 120,000 acres and remains around 20% contained. So […]
POLITICS

