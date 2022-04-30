ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Ohio woman accused of killing estranged husband by injecting him with drugs; 3 arrested

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WWr5_0fP6m1Ig00

WAPAKONETA, Ohio — A western Ohio woman is accused of injecting her estranged husband with a synthetic opioid in order to kill him, resulting in her arrest and the detainment of two other people on murder charges, according to court records.

Amanda Leigh Hovanec, 35, of Wapakoneta, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, according to Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Also arrested on the same charge were Anita Marie Green, 61, of Wapakoneta, and Anthony Angelo Theodorou, 33, of South Africa, online records show.

All three are accused of the death of Timothy Hovanec, 36, of Virginia, WHIO-TV reported.

According to a statement issued by Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees, Timothy Hovanec had been visiting the area on family business when he was reported missing on Tuesday, the Sydney Daily News reported. An investigation led detectives to locate his body in a rural area of Auglaize County, the newspaper reported.

According to court records, Green was at the home when the Hovanecs exchanged their children, who ranged in age from 5 years old to 8 years old, Vorhees said.

“When Timothy dropped the children off at the residence, Anita Green took the children into the residence away from Timothy and Amanda,” a court affidavit read. “The body was moved into Anita Green’s garage until Green drove Amanda and Anthony to dispose of the body.”

Court records state that Theodorou was able to obtain and give Amanda Hovanec the opioid she allegedly used to kill her estranged husband, WHIO reported.

Amanda Hovanec filed for divorce on Dec. 4, 2020, according to Auglaize County online domestic relations court records. A final hearing was scheduled for June 15, 2022, records show. Amanda Hovanec was originally the custodial parent, and the court ruled that Timothy Hovanec would be allowed to see the children from April 22 to 24, 2022.

Over the past several months, Amanda Hovanec had attempted to get the court to take away her estranged husband’s rights to see the children, but the court denied her request, according to online court records.

On Dec. 1, 2021, court officials noted that “the parties’ issues have become contentious in nature.”

On April 22, 2022, the court also ruled that on May 28, 2022, Timothy Hovanec would become the “residential parent and legal custodian” of the children, online records show. Amanda Hovanec would be allowed to visit the children in Virginia several times during the summer, the court ruled, beginning June 10.

A missing person case was launched after the hotel Timothy Hovanec had been staying at called to say he had failed to check out, WHIO reported.

“An investigation into his whereabouts led Detectives to locate Timothy’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County,” deputies said in a statement.

Amanda Hovanec, Green and Theodorou were being held at the Auglaize County Jail, with bail set at $2 million for each, online records show.

They appeared in Wapakoneta Municipal Court on Thursday via video conference from the jail, WHIO reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wapakoneta, OH
State
Virginia State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Wapakoneta, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Auglaize County, OH
Auglaize County, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Domestic Relations#Murder#Amanda Leigh#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Whio Tv#Whiotv#The Sydney Daily News
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wisconsin Watch

A horrific murder. Police helped a key witness. The prosecutor kept it secret.

Sarah Liebzeit’s son started using marijuana when he was about 12. And as a young teenager growing up in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, he got into alcohol and other drugs. “He turned to sniffing gas,” Liebzeit recalls. “I tried to have Outagamie County commit him for sniffing gas, and was basically told it’s not an illegal substance. There was no help for him.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Alabama woman investigating attack mauled to death by dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing a manslaughter charge after her dogs mauled to death a veteran public health employee investigating an earlier attack. Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 17-year Alabama Department of Public Health employee, died Friday while attempting to contact the dogs’ owner in a rural area south of Red Bay, near the Mississippi state line, AL.com reported.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
88K+
Followers
98K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy