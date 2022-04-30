ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend arts preview: Kazuko Miyamoto, 'A Strange Loop,' Ornette Coleman revisited

By Steve Smith
Cover picture for the articleBlockbuster shows tend to suck up a lot of oxygen and attention, but there’s a lot to be said for a succinct little exhibition that serves its purpose well. The “Kazuko Miyamoto: To perform a line” at Japan Society is a great example. Miyamoto was born...

Photos: 2022 Met Gala red-carpet arrivals

Photos: 2022 Met Gala red-carpet arrivals Kim Kardashian, right, and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
10 Gilded Age Landmarks in New York City Still Standing Today

In case HBO's The Gilded Age hasn't made clear enough already, there was once upon a time, circa 1880s, when the avenues and boulevards of New York City glittered with rows upon rows of palatial mansions built for robber barons named Vanderbilt, Astor, and Carnegie. In the century and a half since, the city's landscape may have changed—and titans of industry today may prefer gleaming pied-à-terre castles in the sky—but a number sumptuous relics of the Gilded Age still stand.
Harlem bakery establishes National Rugelach Day

NEW YORK - Friday, April 29, marked the inaugural National Rugelach Day, in celebration of the small sweet bites.Rugelach have a history as rich as their taste, and the dessert has transcended culture. The treats are traditionally Jewish, but the pastry chef behind the holiday is a Black man, Alvin Lee Smalls."I've been baking it for 50 years, so I feel that everybody should know about it," Smalls told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell when she asked why he thought the dessert deserved praise.Rugelach is a tasty pastry filled with fruit or chocolate, usually with nuts. Smalls first discovered rugelach while training in the bakery at New York Presbyterian Hospital."I asked the chef to give me a try," Smalls said. "Everything was from scratch then."Smalls would not reveal his secret ingredients, but he said the key lies in the dough. He has been buying the same brand flour, butter and cream cheese for decades, ensuring his customers receive the quality they crave."Cook the raisin to make it plump, sweet," he told me. "Inside moist, outside flaky."You can visit Lee Lee's Bakery on West 118th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevards.
