DNA evidence leads to murder suspect’s arrest 12 years after East Harlem slaying

More than a decade after a man was stabbed to death on an East Harlem street, detectives have arrested a suspect in the case thanks to DNA left on the murder weapon, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said.

Paul Corona, 29, was linked to DNA left at the scene and on the handle of a knife used to fatally stab Adan Gonzalez, 28, on the corner of E. 115th St. and Second Ave. on Feb. 6, 2010, prosecutors and police sources said.

Corona, who was 17 years old at the time of the slaying, asked Gonzalez if he was a member of the Latin Kings gang before, authorities say, he plunged the knife twice into his chest.

Gonzalez was not in a street gang, police sources said.

As Corona stabbed Gonzalez, investigators believe, the blade of the knife broke off. The stabber left the knife’s black handle on the sidewalk near Gonzalez’s lifeless body as he fled.

In 2014, police discovered DNA left at the scene belonged to Corona. The next year, that same genetic test result was found on the knife.

In 2016, police arrested a man in an unrelated incident who fed them information about Corona’s role in the slaying, sources said.

Despite this lead, it was another six years for cops to lock up Corona — a delay a police spokesperson attributed to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

“They [police] were waiting for the DA’s office to give the green light,” the spokesperson said.

Corona, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

Questioned at the 25th Precinct station house, Corona admitted he fought with Gonzalez and stabbed him, according to court documents.

He was held without bail following an arraignment Friday in Manhattan Criminal Court.