Who is Chris Kamara, why is he quitting Soccer Saturday and what is Apraxia?

CHRIS KAMARA has forever been a legend among football fans, whether it be for his playing days as a tough-tackling midfielder or his enthusiastic pundit on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday.

More recently, however, Kammy has opened up on his struggles with Apraxia and is set to quit the 3pm Saturday goal updates show.

Former footballer Chris Kamara is appearing on Strictly Come Dancing for Sport Relief 2018 Credit: PA:Press Association

What is Apraxia and how does it affect Kammy's TV work?

Apraxia is a neurological disorder that affects a persons ability to perform learned movements on command, even though the command is understood and there is a willingness to perform the movement.

After struggling with the condition Kammy put out a message following an episode of soccer Saturday, hoping to provide his viewers with an explanation for his slightly slurred and stuttering speech.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain Kammy said: "My apraxia, when it's bad stops those signals from that brain going to that mouth. It slows it down, at times it slurs the words as well. People are looking thinking 'is he all right? Is he drunk? What's the matter with him?'

"When I put out the message after Soccer Saturday, I never in a million years expected that response, but everyone has been so brilliant, so kind. People have got in touch who I haven't spoken to in 30 or 40 years to wish me well."

Who is Chris Kamara?

Born December 25, 1957, Christopher Kamara, or Kammy, is a former professional footballer who now works as a presenter and football analyst at Sky Sports.

In his footballer days, Kammy played for various clubs, including Brentford, Swindon Town and Leeds United.

He was appointed Bradford City manager in November 1995 and took the club from potential relegation to play-off promotion winners in 1996.

He joined Sky Sports in 1999 and has co-presented Goals on Sunday with Ben Shephard and former Arsenal Women footballer Alex Scott since 2000.

After retiring, Chris Kamara joined Sky Sports as a presenter and analyst Credit: Sportsfile - Subscription

What other television work has he done?

Alongside his work for Sky Sports, Kammy presents ITV's Ninja Warrior UK, again with Ben Shephard, and Rochelle Humes.

Kammy has also appeared on The Chase: Celebrity Special, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Loose Women. He is a regular in betting app Ladbrokes adverts, appearing in many notable campaigns since 2012.

Most recently, Kammy took part in the Strictly Come Dancing special for Sport Relief 2018.

This is not the first time Kammy has been on Sport Relief as he previously appeared as a contestant for The Great Sport Relief Bake Off in 2016.

Chris Kamara also presents ITV's Ninja Warrior UK with Ben Shephard and Rochelle Humes Credit: Handout

Who's wife and do they have any children?

Chris married his wife Anne in 1982.

The couple have two children together.

Their sons are called Ben and Jack.