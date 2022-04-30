ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of people scramble for safety, 3 taken to hospital following nightclub fire

By SBG San Antonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department said more than a thousand people ran for safety following a fire at iClub nightclub in southwest Houston early Saturday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke...

The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
WWMT

Man shoots carjacker who jumped in his car at gas station

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A man was getting gas while at the QT gas station, when another man tried to carjack his vehicle, just north of downtown San Antonio. The attempted carjacking took place at the intersection of San Pedro and Ramsey just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A fight...
L'Observateur

TPSO makes arrest following drug complaint

On April 20, 2022, TPSO Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a South Baptist Road apartment complex after receiving several complaints of potential drug activity. Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills. While conducting the surveillance, agents observed a female identified as Natalie Marie Reese arrive and enter the apartment. Reese was also being sought by law enforcement due to a failure to appear warrant. As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident. A subsequent search of the residence left Agents in complete shock…..
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
