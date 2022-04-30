ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

1 dead after two-vehicle crash on US 21: Troopers

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles on US 21 in Beaufort County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the crash occurred at 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

According to SCHP, a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on US 21 attempting a left turn onto Old Jericho Road. The second vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Tahoe, was traveling north on US 21.

The two cars crashed on US 21.

Trooper Lee said the driver of the 2006 Chevy Tahoe was killed because of the crash.

A passenger in the 2006 Tahoe and the driver of the 2002 Tahoe were taken to the hospital.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with help from the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

