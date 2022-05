Lane closures on Savidge Street in Spring Lake are scheduled to begin Monday and continue through late May. MDOT map

SPRING LAKE — Daily (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) lane closures for resurfacing work are scheduled to begin Monday, May 2, and continue through May 27 on eastbound and westbound M-104 (Savidge Street) from the Spring Lake channel to Lake Avenue in the Village of Spring Lake.

Nightly (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closures are scheduled for the same area from May 9-27.