In April, it was reported that LeBron James was "very enthused " by the idea of former All-Star point guard-turned-head coach-turned-color commentator Mark Jackson becoming the next leader of the Los Angeles Lakers. According to reports on Tuesday, that idea may not be coming to fruition for James and the Lakers, as it appears that Jackson is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO