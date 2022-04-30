ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Corvette Z06 In Accelerate Yellow: Live Photo Gallery

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Corvette Z06 is a beastly machine, pumping up the performance with a long list of go-faster equipment ready to hit the track. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2023 Corvette Z06 in a head-turning shade dubbed Accelerate Yellow thanks to the following GM Authority Live Photo...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 2

Related
gmauthority.com

First Production 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible Sells For $1 Mil

Lightning struck twice last week as Chevrolet dealer and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick placed the winning $1 million bid for the first production 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 convertible at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction. The convertible version of the top-performing Corvette Z06 will make the perfect bookend for the first production C8 Corvette Z06 coupe that Hendrick won at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale in January, sealing rights to the car with a $3.6 million bid. The proceeds for both cars went to charity, with the $1 million Z06 convertible’s sale benefitting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Corvette#Gm#Vehicles#Corvette Z06#Accelerate Yellow#Silver Flare Metallic#Z07 Performance Package
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
TheFW

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Robb Report

An All-Electric Corvette C8 Is Coming, Chevy Says

Click here to read the full article. The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is going electric. General Motors President Mark Reuss announced that a battery-powered ‘Vette is in the works during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday morning. While he wasn’t ready to say when the EV will arrive just yet, he did reveal that a hybrid version of the sports car will hit roads next year. Following his appearance on the show, Reuss took to LinkedIn to confirm the news about the electrified sports car, which many believe will be called the E-Ray. “Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum With Blackwing Engine And Super Cruise For Sale

A rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with the optional Blackwing V8 engine has appeared for sale at a GM dealership in Florida. This appealing full-size luxury sedan is one of a small number of 2019 model-year Cadillac CT6 Platinum models that left the GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant equipped with the optional twin-turbocharged 4.2L V8 LTA engine. This dual overhead camshaft eight-cylinder was factory rated at 500 horsepower and 574 pound-feet of torque in the CT6 Platinum, sending power to all four wheels via a GM 10-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system. This motor came standard in the 2019 and 2020 model-year Cadillac CT6-V, as well, producing 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in that application.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Cuda Races 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Which of these muscle car titans do you think wins?. When it comes to arguments about what’s the best classic American muscle car, a lot of times the Mopar and GM guys tussle over the ‘Cuda and Chevelle. Both are undoubtedly solid performance machines and enjoy loyal followings to this day for that very reason. Just don’t expect the GM crowd to compliment the Hemi ‘Cuda ever, nor the Mopar fans to say anything nice about the Chevelle. That’s what makes this drag race between a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda and a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS so compelling.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy