“It’s not clear how the man died…natural causes or if a snake was involved.” That’s a quote from the news report below about a man found dead in a Maryland house almost three months ago. From the road it’s the kind of house you’d drive by and never even notice. However, on the inside? Well, there were 124 venomous and non-venomous snakes. Among the venomous? cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas. You know, the holy trinity of reptiles that love to be cuddled <g>.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO