If you could recall the worst dish ever made on television, what would it be? You may not be able to answer that question right away, but Anne Burrell sure can. Known for her spiked white hair and humorous television personality, the "Worst Cooks in America" host is on her 24th season, and it sure is a fun one. The new season is named, "That's So 90's: Celebrity Edition," which features your favorite '90s sitcom television celebrities like Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie from "Full House") and Matthew Lawerence (Jack from "Boy Meets World").

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO