After two years of cancellations, the New York Auto Show returns for a 10-day event that celebrates the latest and greatest the automotive industry has to offer. With the electric car market expected to more than quadruple from $208.95 billion in 2021 to $957.42 billion, it is not surprise that EVs took up a major part of the conversation at the show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO